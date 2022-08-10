The baby of the Italian influencer Alice Campello and the Spanish bomber Alvaro Morata will be called Bella: the announcement on social media

2022 is turning out to be a truly exceptional year for Alice Campello and Alvaro Morata. The model and the bomber, last May, have in fact discovered that they are pregnant for the fourth time. After three beautiful boys, Leonardo, Alessandro and Edoardo, a girl is finally coming. In the stories section of her Instagram profile, Alice has revealed what will be the name that the little girl will have.

Credit: alicecampello – Instagram

It’s a hot summer for Alvaro Morata. The Spanish striker has finished his loan period at Juventus and is back in theAtletico de Madrid. Rumors of the transfer market have also seen him close to a return to Juventus, but the high economic demands of the Iberian club have slowed Juve, which now seems to be aimed at buying other strikers instead of him.

However, the footballer can console himself very well at home, where the wonderful family which he has created in recent years together with the Italian Alice Campello, it is about to expand.

About mid-May, the influencer and entrepreneur posted a snapshot on Instagram which served as a tender announcement of the fourth pregnancy.

In the photo there is the whole family: she, Alvaro, the two elder twins Leonardo And Alexander and also the little one Edward. All tight around the now visible tummy of the mother.

What will the baby of Alice Campello and Morata be called?

Credit: alicecampello – Instagram

Already some rumors had hypothesized that after three beautiful boys, this time one would arrive female. Voices later confirmed by Alice herself.

Today the influencer has opened a mini forum in the stories section of his account Instagraminviting her followers to make her requests.

Most of the questions obviously concerned the pregnancy.

Credit: alicecampello – Instagram

Alice explained that she’s not having a great time, since the nausea and pains they practically never abandon it. However, she said, she is well used to these little discomforts, having already been through them in the other three pregnancies.

Then a user asked her what will it be called her baby girl arriving in January and she didn’t hold back in answering.

The fourth daughter of Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello, will be called Beautiful Morata Campello.