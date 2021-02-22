The government managed to reach the primary surplus in January thanks to an increase in withholding income. The public accounts they threw a positive result of $ 24,074 million

The interest payment on the public debt, net of intra-public sector payments, was $ 27,104 million. In this way, the financial result of the National Public Sector was in deficit by $ 3,030 million, the lowest in the last five years, as highlighted by the Ministry of Economy. Sources from that portfolio indicated that it takes away interest for the debt restructuring was key: it meant a saving from the financial point of view of $ 45,000 million.

The treasure did not request assistance yet to the Central Bank but, according to what is established in the 2021 Budget, which contemplates a primary deficit of 4.5%, it could do so in the coming months.

The Total revenue of the Public Sector grew 53.3% last month, in particular the tributaries, driven by the rise exceptional in export duties. Is that during the first month of this year, in which income from commercial activity is usually lower as a result of seasonality, there was a singular fact that was added to the terms of trade improvements that were registered in January.

In December, forceful measures in port areas postponed exports to the following month, which explains the sharp rise in export duties. “Anyway, even if this one-time effect from the calculation, tax collection would show a dynamics higher than the price level “, explained in the portfolio directed by Martín Guzmán in a statement. Tax revenues grew 79.7% and, within them, export duties they increased 228.1%.

Beyond the rise in export duties, the other taxes that speak of the level of activity also grew above that of year-on-year inflation. For example, what collected by VAT recorded an increase 50.3% y-o-y, while what was withheld by Income Tax increased by 80.8% compared to the first month of 2020. On the other hand, income related to the tax on debits and credits grew by 42.9% compared to same period of the previous year.

For its part, primary spending registered an increase of 45.8%, less than that of income. In January, current transfers increased by $ 58,712 million, which implies an interannual increase of 45.1%. Of this total, $ 50,681 million corresponded to the private sector. Within this item, remaining payments of the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production (ATP) were registered for $ 10,736 million, corresponding to the execution of the 2020 exercise.

