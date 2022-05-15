Guadalajara Jalisco. – Although, in states like Michoacán, the federalism in education advances, as the central government from Mexico who absorb the teacher’s payrollin Jalisco are against these actions and will fight for the sovereignty of the entity, assured the governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez.

“Just a few weeks ago we heard voices within the federal government that they were going to federalize all the educational systems of the states…we are ready to fight any centralist attempt to take education from our state to a desk in Mexico City. Here in Jalisco we know how to do things and we are not going to allow that to happen,” said the governor.

Alfaro Ramírez mentioned that the fact that education decisions are taken from the states to the center of the country would return the republic to one of its darkest pasts, which is to concentrate power in the federal government and undermine state autonomy.

Read more: Searching Mothers ask for action from the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office

During delivery to 1,341 people honored With the Teaching Merit, the Jalisco president said that his intention is to finish his three remaining years focused on educational infrastructure and education per se.

He explained that so far he has 759 educational establishments rehabilitated throughout the territory of the entity that is located in western Mexico, which means an investment of three thousand 600 million pesos (mp).

Despite this figure, Enrique Alfaro asserted that there are still at least 10 times that amount in terms of schools to be rehabilitated, hence the importance of continuing to invest in this area, which is betting on the education of those who will be the future leaders of the entity.

Thanks to the modifications that were approved on the Payroll Tax, this year there is an investment of 880 million pesos for educational infrastructure, however, as the years go by it will increase, because in 2023 this sector would have a bag of 2 thousand 500 million pesos.

Before the Jalisco magisterium, he announced that it will be next June when the situation of the institute of the matter will be presented to Jalisco pensioners, in addition to calling on the authorities to arrest those who damaged the treasury, which were the same workers’ pensions.

Read more: They poison 30 dogs with poison in food in Tlajomulco

made a call to Anti-corruption System so that, just as it acted to arrest people in the health sector, it also acts so that the people who were responsible for the pension fraud answer for their actions.

Although it was not specific, the politician could have made reference to the case against Antonio Cruces Mada, former secretary of health in the six-year term of Aristóteles Sandoval, who was arrested on March 25 for investigation for the diversion of more than a thousand millions of pesos.