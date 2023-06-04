There are not only eight but almost 15 thousand people disappeared in Jalisco. According to the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons in Jalisco, there are 14,981 missing as of June 3.

Collectives of relatives of disappeared persons have years pointing out the crisis that exists in the stateas is the case of Guadalupe Aguilar, mother of José Luis Arana Aguilar, who disappeared on January 17, 2011.

Guadeloupe filed the complaint in 2011 and his investigation file is number 250which speaks of how the situation has exacerbated, since as of today, June 3, there are 14 thousand 981 missing personsaccording to the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons (RNPDNO).

For Lupita, as the activist is known, this situation is a social crisis that has separated thousands of families.

“It is a societal crisis that is leading us to a forensic crisiswhen someone is missing in the family, when someone is missing at Christmas, on a birthday, when the chair is there and you don’t know where it is, that’s where a family disintegration begins, if the family breaks up, society atrophies,” he said. the activist.

He adds that the worst thing is that It is not known what to do to stop this situationnor until where it will end.

In a single day, Friday, June 2, there were at least three demonstrations to demand that the authorities search for the disappeared. Family and friends of Sandra Anali marched for the fourth consecutive day from Vallarta avenue and Allende street, closing Vallarta for minutes at the intersection with Patria.

In another public expression, the Luz de Esperanza collective held a march, however, they were intimidated by riot police when they closed two lanes of Avenida Juárez in downtown Guadalajara for a few minutes.

Therefore, the group decided to continue on its way but members of the organization camped in front of the Government Palace until they were received by the prosecutor Luis Joaquín Méndez and the prosecutor for disappeared persons Blanca Trujillo, to talk about the petition that they published in recent days.

On Friday night, relatives of the eight young people who disappeared in two related call centers, marched in silence from La Minerva to Casa Jalisco where they were received in total darkness.

The citizens sat in a circle in front of Casa Jalisco in silence and with candles, they assured that the The Prosecutor’s Office has not assured them that their relatives were found in the barracks from where at least 50 bags with human remains have been extracted.

