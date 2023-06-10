100 E-Prix for DS Automobiles

It was the season 2015-2016the second overall in the history of Formula E, when the brand DS Automobiles made its absolute debut in the single-seater category with electric motors. From that edition to 4 June 2023, a date that will coincide with the second round scheduled a Jakartathe French team has uninterruptedly continued its adventure in Formula E, so much so that the upcoming weekend will represent the achievement of a new record such as that of the 100 E-Prix contestedwhich is the highest number ever achieved by a team in this competition.

Brand achievements

To celebrate this great milestone, DS and Penske Autosport will celebrate the triple digit with one special livery which will be applied on DS E-TENSE FE23 by Stoffel Vandoorne, reigning world champion, and by Jean-Eric Vergne, the only driver to have won more than one world title in this category as well as an ambassador for DS Automobiles. The Frenchman, who also boasts a past in Formula 1, will also take to the track with a special helmet to underline the importance of this goal. Throughout its history, DS Automobiles has conquered a total of 16 victories and 22 pole positionsas well as the record number of 47 podiums and four world titlesequally divided between constructors and drivers (one with the aforementioned Vergne, in 2019, and the other with Antonio Felix da Costa the following year).

The festivities

Leading up to the Jakarta E-Prix, the 100th E-Prix in DS history will also be celebrated on social pages of the team, with the testimonials of those who have played a key role in the history of the brand in Formula E, with the addition of footage dating back to most famous moments of this team, from the beginning in the category to the world championship successes, passing through the first successes.

Franzetti’s ‘Thank you’

“We will live a beautiful historical moment for all of us in Jakarta – he has declared Eugenio FranzettiDirector of DS Performance – first of all, I would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to all those who have contributed so much passion and talent to this extraordinary event. Celebrating 100 races in Formula E is truly a milestone, and to do so with these records we have accumulated is a source of great pride. A few years ago, DS Automobiles decided to create a competitive branch: DS Performance and participated in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. This proved to be a strategic and successful choice. Thanks to the numerous victories accumulated over the years, the reputation of DS Automobiles has grown considerably and we have also acquired the technical expertise that has helped us to support and accelerate the electrification of the entire Brand. Nowadays, DS Performance’s Gen3 single-seaters remain an excellent research laboratory for preparing the next generation of electric road cars. From 2024, in fact, all new DS Automobiles cars will be 100% electric“.