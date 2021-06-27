Paola Betancourt

Family and friends of Renata Martinely Luna Reyes inaugurated the first mural of victims of femicide painted in Ixtapaluca, State of Mexico. The work is by the urban muralist: Pedro, alias “Mikro”, who donated his art as part of the activities to demand justice for Renata, almost seven months after her femicide.

“Violence has risen, it is quite a lot. Currently in the projects that we participate we are getting to know more about them. The victim is becoming everyday and I think we have to eradicate that,” said the muralist.

Renata Martinely was 13 years old when she was murdered at her home, located in Ixtapaluca. Her mother, Karen Reyes, returned from work when she found her daughter’s lifeless body, tied with industrial tape and cowering in the child’s room. Although there is not a single arrested by the feminicide, five months before, there was an incident, which for Karen, is key in the crime committed against her daughter, Well, her ex-partner had tried to record her when Renata was going to bathe. The youngest, discovered that he had left his cell phone recording when she entered the bathroom.

Karen filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico for the events that occurred, which never proceededThe authorities argued that the sexual abuse against Renata did not materialize after having caught the alleged aggressor in flagrante delicto. He was never summoned to testify, or made available to the Public Ministry.

“They ask me if the murder of my daughter could have been prevented. Of course, of course because at least they would have given him an ultimatum, they would have talked to him, they would have sent him to therapy. A precedent that he knew that the authorities were on our side On my and my daughter’s side, “Karen said.

On November 29, 2020, Renata was murdered and the alleged perpetrator of her murder fled her home: “There was a previous complaint. How is it possible that they as an authority do not want to rule this person out of the crime of my daughter? “.

Although the femicide of Renata Martinely was never investigated, as her mother has not even been able to access her investigation folder Because he does not have a legal advisor, he assures that the mural painted with his daughter’s face will serve as a reminder for the authorities of the lack of access to justice in his case.

“I do want my daughter’s death not to go unpunished because what message do we send to them? That they can go through life killing, violent and without receiving any punishment. I think that’s why they do it.”

