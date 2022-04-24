America has experienced a season of very pronounced ups and downs. The azulcrema team had an embarrassing first part of the tournament that led the board to do without the services of Santiago Solari. At the beginning of March, the Eagles were in penultimate place in the table with just six points in their harvest. The Argentine strategist was fired after the draw against Querétaro on matchday 8 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.
Under Solari’s tutelage, the Coapa team had four losses, three draws and just one win. Fernando Ortiz, arrived in a surprising way to take charge of the team as interim coach. The ‘Tano’, with a few months in charge of the U-20 team, was chosen by the board over Gilberto Adame, who was clearly the favorite to remain in charge of the Eagles. The decision was controversial, but, at the same time, successful.
Fernando Ortiz went back to basics with América. The Argentine coach opted to order his team from the front line and build based on order. In his first game in charge of América, the azulcremas lost by a score of 2-1 against Monterrey. This was followed by an insipid draw against Chivas de Guadalajara on matchday 10.
As of matchday 11, the improvement became evident: América overwhelmed Toluca 3-0. On matchday 12, with a goal in the last seconds of the match, the Eagles defeated Necaxa. On matchday 13, “the worst America in recent times” thrashed FC Juárez 3-0. On matchday 14, at Estadio Caliente, they defeated Xolos de Tijuana by a score of 1-3.
On date 15, the Eagles defeated León 2-0 and, in their most recent exhibition, against Tigres, the team won by the same score against the UANL team at the Volcán. The ‘Tano’ team has six wins in a row and, without a doubt, is the team that arrives in better shape and level towards the end of the season.
In the middle of the tournament, America’s classification seemed very complex. It was thought that the capital team, at most, could aspire to the playoff positions. With one match to go, the azulcremas are very close to qualifying directly for the Liga MX quarterfinals.
After his victory against Tigres, Fernando Ortiz gave all the credit for América’s recent results to his players. “It shows that there is a team, that there is unity, that there is camaraderie, that there is commitment, it shows that they understood the situation at the time they had to understand and that as a coach satisfies me a lot. It makes me proud deep down on this side as a coach It’s a barbaric group,” he said.
In its worst tournament in years, América closes the regular season with great force and, as always, is one of the best candidates to win the title.
