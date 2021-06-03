On the last day of his two-day official visit to Costa Rica, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, announced that President Joe Biden could announce this Thursday the details of the plan to distribute 80 million vaccines against the new coronavirus around the world. Likewise, Washington and the Central American country announced commitments to curb climate change and forced migration.

Vaccinating between 70% and 80% of the world population against Covid-19 could take until 2024, according to estimates by the US government. However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that his government will seek to accelerate the global immunization process.

This Wednesday, at the conclusion of the two-day official visit to Costa Rica, the head of US diplomacy announced that President Joe Biden will deliver specifications on his strategy to donate 80 million doses of drugs on Thursday, June 3.

“I want you to also know that in a few days … possibly tomorrow, the president is going to announce in more detail the plan that he has developed to launch 80 million vaccines worldwide,” Blinken told a meeting at the United States Embassy in Costa Rica.

The official said that under Washington’s strategy, the distribution plan will be expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

“We can accelerate this, we are going to accelerate this (…) I think we have the opportunity to do this by the end of next year,” concluded the guest on Costa Rican soil.

"We made progress with regional leaders toward a collaborative approach to our shared challenge of migration, as well as promoting democracy, prosperity, and rule of law."



After a remarkable acceleration in the immunization program with its citizens in recent months, and in the face of vaccine shortages in other countries, especially in developing nations, the Biden Administration has been under pressure to help other countries. Even more so when the outbreaks of the pandemic have worsened due to the appearance of new strains of the virus, from Brazil, India, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

As announced so far, the US government will send 20 million doses of vaccines abroad, between Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Jansen, from Johnson & Johnson. Plus 60 million injections of AstraZeneca.

The US and Costa Rica are committed to solutions to curb climate change

In one of their last official activities on this trip to Costa Rica, the Government of Carlos Alvarado Quesada and the head of US diplomacy made commitments to face global warming.

At the meeting, the National System for Monitoring the Coverage and Use of Land and Ecosystems (SIMOCUTE) was launched, an integrated control system to monitor the evolution of natural resources, biodiversity and the agricultural sector of Costa Rica, which has the support of the United States.

At the meeting, the National System for Monitoring the Coverage and Use of Land and Ecosystems (SIMOCUTE) was launched, an integrated control system to monitor the evolution of natural resources, biodiversity and the agricultural sector of Costa Rica, which has the support of the United States.



“Efforts to reduce emissions and build climate resilience are sometimes presented as an impediment to economic growth. But we believe that the climate crisis should be seen as a once-in-generations opportunity to produce sustainable income and jobs. Every country in the world needs to reduce emissions. emissions, investing in climate resilience, mitigating more carbon dioxide. That is an open space for innovation, “said the Secretary of State.

For its part, the Costa Rican government recognized Biden’s efforts, after returning to his country to the Paris Agreement – the most ambitious pact against global warming – and said that Costa Rica is a key ally to achieve progress in the Central American region.

“Nature-based solutions provide at least 30% of the climate solution and need more global funding support. We are pleased with the launch in April of the LEAF initiative that will enhance the protection of tropical forests, a task where Costa Rica has a pioneering advance that has generated decades of experience in the field, “declared the Costa Rican Minister of Environment and Energy, Andrea Meza.

Blinken’s first official trip to Latin America also had the main objective of agreeing on solutions with the Foreign Ministers of the Northern Triangle to stop forced migration.

Blinken called for greater commitment from the governments of the countries where the migrants come from to solve the problems caused by mass departures from their nations of origin, such as economic deficiencies, violence and human rights violations.

It is a broad plan that began in the diplomatic field with this visit by the Secretary of State and will continue with Vice President Kamala Harris, who will arrive in Guatemala next Sunday with the same mission.

