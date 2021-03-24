In its first meeting during the Biden era, the “Quartet” called for the resumption of the peace process

The International Quartet on the Middle East, today, Wednesday, at the conclusion of its first meeting since US President Joe Biden assumed his duties two months ago, called for the resumption of peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

While Israeli voters were casting their votes in the fourth early legislative elections in less than two years, Quartet envoys (the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations) held a virtual meeting to discuss ways to “return to meaningful negotiations leading to the two-state solution”, according to what the committee announced in statement.

The statement added that the meeting called on the Israeli and Palestinian parties to “avoid any unilateral action that would complicate the implementation of the two-state solution.”

And if the International Quartet called in its statement to resume peace talks that have been stalled for years, yet it did not indicate the method through which it intends to persuade the Israeli and Palestinian parties to do so.