An Italian woman who had a 70-kilogram tumor in her abdomen was successfully operated on. The tumor, benign in nature and located in the ovary, obstructed the patient’s abdomen and prevented her from breathing normally.

“There is no precedent in the medical literature for such a massive tumor mass. It weighed more than the patient herself,” said the health unit.

The young woman arrived at the emergency department of Molinette Hospital in serious condition and needed to be intubated. Surgeons first drained 52 liters of fluid and then removed the solid part of the tumor, which weighed 25 kilograms.

The patient was taken to the ICU and four days later she was transferred to a nutrition unit. Shortly after, she was discharged.