Entry into Italy allowed by European Union countries and the United States, Canada and Japan with the requirements of the Green Pass (Green Certificate). This is one of the points envisaged by a new ordinance signed by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. The announcement in a post on Facebook.





“I have signed a new ordinance which”, among other measures, “introduces a 5-day quarantine with the obligation of a swab for those coming from Great Britain”, underlines Speranza in the same message. The ordinance comes into force on Monday 21 June. There are no exemptions for vaccinated people.

The Green pass has been online in Italy since yesterday after Prime Minister Draghi gave the green light to the new dpcm that anticipated the dissemination of the digital document that will make it easier to access events and facilities in our country and that will facilitate travel from 1 July in Europe. The Certification attests to one of the following conditions: having had the COVID-19 vaccination, being negative on the molecular or rapid antigen test in the last 48 hours, being cured of COVID-19 in the last six months.

The European Regulation on green certification COVID-19 – EU digital COVID certificate, approved on 9 June 2021 by the European Parliament, provides that EU states cannot impose further travel restrictions on certificate holders – such as quarantine, self-isolation or testing – unless “they are necessary and proportionate to safeguard public health”. The European Commission has created a common technical platform (gateway), active from 1 June 2021, to ensure that certificates issued by European states can be verified across the EU. The Certification will remain in effect for one year starting July 1st.