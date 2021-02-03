Women and men are not equal when it comes to unemployment. According to the latest figures from the statistics institute Istat, 101,000 people lost their jobs between November and December, a period when the restrictions on economic activity due to Covid were reinstated. Among them, 99,000 women and 2,000 men. If the year-end figures are extreme, they are part of an underlying trend. Over the whole of 2020, 312,000 female jobs were eliminated, compared to 132,000 male jobs.

This difference is explained by the type of jobs held by women, often precarious and part-time. In November, 31.3% of working women had a full-time job, well below an already not very high European average (41.5%).

Avoiding a “social bomb”

In addition, the policy of developing self-employment works against employment. Of the 444,000 jobs cut, 209,000 were those of self-employed workers (entrepreneurs, self-employed, peasants, etc.). Finally, young people are particularly victims of unemployment, with 29.4% of 15-24 year olds jobless, the highest rate in the entire European Union.

Tania Scacchetti, confederal secretary of the Cgil, main Italian central, calls to continue in the spring “Blocking redundancies” to avoid a “Social bomb”. She also calls for “Immediately reform the social protection system”, very weak in Italy, and invites the European stimulus fund to be directed towards investments that provide jobs.