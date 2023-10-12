In 2023, the tourism sector in Italy confirms the strong recovery of last year and finally returns to show growth on the absolute value of 2019, i.e. the last year before the travel limitations due to the pandemic. The phenomenon is still driven by eCommerce, which reaches 16.9 billion euros in the transport sector (71% of total spending) and 19.4 billion in the hospitality sector (54% of the total). It emerges from research that Ansa published as a preview of theTravel Innovation Observatory of the School of Management of the Polytechnic of Milan. “The research – says the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè – sends a very significant message: Italian tourism has returned to growth, exceeding the absolute value of 2019, driven mainly by e-commerce, which continues to provide a fundamental contribution to the sector This recovery is a positive signal not only for the sector, but for the entire Italian economy, and contradicts the many Cassandras that have been expressed in recent times.”

In 2023 the transport sector will be worth a total of 23.7 billion euros (as the sum of online and offline in the three incoming, domestic and outgoing components), with a growth of 41% on 2022 but above all 9% on 2019, the latest pre-pandemic year which had recorded a total value of 21.7 billion. This year too, ecommerce played a primary role, growing faster than the total market (+50% over 2022 if online purchases alone are compared) for a total of 16.9 billion euros. If in 2019 the incidence of online purchases in the sector was 55% of the total, in 2023, over 7 out of 10 euros spent (71%) derive from the digital channel; in particular, digital users are much more likely to book through direct channels than indirect ones. The hospitality sector, understood as the sum of hotel and non-hotel sectors, is also recovering strongly. Considering both incoming and domestic flows, in 2023 it reached 35.8 billion, up 11% compared to 2022, exceeding the 2019 level by 7% when the total of the sector (offline plus online) was worth 33.4 billion euros. In this context, eCommerce reaches €19.4 billion (2.9 billion more than in 2022) and continues to grow at higher rates than the total market, especially in the direct component, representing overall 54% of the value sector. Organized tourism also confirms the recovery, although tour operating values ​​(excluding cruises) are still slightly lower than 2019 (-2%). Travel agencies that managed to overcome the pandemic period, however, recorded a +2% of transactions for 2023 compared to 2019.