The import of low-quality eggs and chicken into the European Union from Ukraine has led to the fact that European farmers find themselves in a critical situation. Member of the European Parliament from Italy Isabella Adinolfi stated this in an address to the European Commission.

“Italian and European farmers are in a critical situation and the EU poultry sector is in turmoil as meat and eggs are imported en masse from third countries such as Ukraine, whose animal welfare and food safety standards pale in comparison to the EU.” quotes Lenta.Ru document text.

The parliamentarian noted that poultry farmers in the European Union are in a difficult situation, since due to strict compliance with EU rules on animal safety and welfare, they incur significantly higher production costs than their counterparts from third countries, whose products are much cheaper.

Adinolfi has therefore approached the EC with questions about its actions to protect EU poultry farmers.

Earlier, on October 5, French Member of Parliament Nicolas Maisonnet announced the negative impact of Ukrainian chicken supplies on the country’s agro-industrial sector. He sent a letter with a corresponding appeal to the French government. Maisonnet called on the French government to take action to eliminate the competition “of which the French poultry sector is a victim.”

In early September, French poultry farmers complained that they were suffering from unfair competition from Ukrainian producers, the TV channel reported. “360”. Chairman of the Interprofessional Association of Chicken Meat Suppliers Anvol Jean-Michel Schaeffer said that since the extension of duty-free import of Ukrainian chicken, the export of Ukrainian poultry to the countries of the European Union has doubled and even tripled. At the same time, he added that it is a mistake to support Ukraine “without looking closely” at who benefits.

Also in September, French MP Caroline Colombier took a similar position and stated that chicken meat contradicts sanitary standards in France

In the same month, farmers in Poland reported serious losses due to large quantities of Ukrainian raspberries appearing on the market. They called for limiting the import of this berry into the republic. According to one of the Polish farmers, wholesalers from Ukraine buy berries at a price of approximately 20 hryvnia per kilogram, which creates serious competition for Polish producers.