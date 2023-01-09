Repubblica: lack of weapons is unlikely to allow Italy to send aid to Ukraine before February

The Italian authorities are unlikely to send the sixth batch of weapons to Ukraine before February. The newspaper writes about such doubts La Repubblica.

The decree on the supply of new weapons from Kyiv is not yet ready, while it was originally planned to be approved in December, then in January, and now the Ministry of Defense plans to do this in February. According to the newspaper, if Rome allocates the Ukrainian side of the rocket, then Italy risks being left without proper protection.