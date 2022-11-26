The head of the Italian Ministry of Economics Urso regretted that Rome did not ask the EU to postpone the embargo on oil from Russia

The Italian authorities should have previously asked the European Union (EU) to delay the imposition of an embargo on oil from Russia, said the head of the country’s Ministry of Economic Development, Adolfo Urso. He recalled that there is a LUKOIL plant (ISAB Lukoil) in Sicily, which in this case may face bankruptcy, informs Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“A mistake was made at an earlier stage when Italy did not demand the necessary delay of the embargo at the European level to protect national interests, as did the more perspicacious European countries, such as Germany and Poland, as well as Bulgaria,” he said.

The LUKOIL refinery in the Italian commune of Priolo in the southeast of Sicily is the third enterprise in Europe in terms of oil refining.

In 2008, LUKOIL bought a 49% stake in a refinery in Priolo, southeastern Sicily, which produces about 22% of the fuel consumed in Italy and ranks third in Europe in terms of oil refining. More than a thousand people work on it, after the work was stopped, they went out to protest. In November, LUKOIL refused to sell the American Crossbridge plant.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported that the Kremlin is preparing a presidential decree prohibiting both Russian companies and any traders who buy oil in the country from selling raw materials to states and companies that have imposed a price ceiling on Moscow.

The day before, on November 25, it became known that the diplomats of the EU member states postponed negotiations on the level of the price limit for oil from Russia. This decision was made due to the difference in the positions of the diplomats of the states of the continent on this issue.