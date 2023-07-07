In Italy, they decided not to extradite to the United States the son of ex-governor Uss who fled to Russia

In Italy, they changed their minds about extraditing to the United States the son of the former Krasnoyarsk governor, businessman Artem Uss, who fled to Russia. About it informs ANSA agency with reference to the decision of the court.

The Republican Court of Cassation overturned the extradition decision at the request of the United States in view of the fact that Uss is no longer on the national territory of the country. It is noted that the investigation into the escape of Uss from house arrest in Italy continues.

“While there is no justification for the decision, we cannot say whether the charges of oil smuggling have been dropped, since the Prosecutor General’s Office justified the cancellation of the extradition precisely on the basis that this item of the charge is not considered a crime in Italian law,” the Russian’s lawyer explained in an interview with TASS.

On March 21, Milan decided to extradite Uss to the United States, where he is accused of evading sanctions and money laundering. At the same time, back in January, the businessman wanted to be extradited to Russia, where a case was opened against him on charges of fraud.

Uss escaped from house arrest by cutting off his electronic bracelet. It is noted that a criminal group from Serbia could help him. A gang of Serbian criminals helped Uss escape on the ferry.

During the escape, Uss changed cars at least once, and also crossed the borders of several countries. So he managed to get to Serbia, from where he flew to Moscow.