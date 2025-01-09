Ronald Araújo recently debuted this season with Barça, after overcoming an injury suffered in the summer, but from Italy they point out that his days as a Blaugrana are numbered. According to The RepublicJuventus and the Blaugrana club would have closed an agreement for the transfer of the center back this winter.

Continuing with the information published by the Italian media, the pact also implies a mandatory purchase clause on the part of the old lady next summer, although without specifying the figures for the future transfer. The news also indicates that next week Araújo, now in Saudi Arabia with the team for the Spanish Super Cup, will travel to Turin to undergo a medical examination.

The Uruguayan has a contract until June 30, 2026 and has still not renewed with the Blugrana club, after months of rapprochements between both parties. Although the defender’s first intention is to continue at Barça, the solidity of the centre-back pair Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez could take away a starting position that seemed secure, something that could change Araújo’s priorities.

The Uruguayan, 25 years old, reappeared in Barça’s first tie in the Copa del Rey against Barbastro. After overcoming an injury to the hamstring tendon in his right thigh, which he suffered in the Copa América with Uruguay and which kept him out for more than five months, Araújo played the entire match in the duel against the Aragonese that ended with a Barcelona rout ( 0-4) but did not play a minute in the Super Cup semi-final against Athletic.

Araújo, prone to injuries, is considered a center back for the team’s present and future. Until now he was seen as a bulwark in defense and a player who seemed to adapt perfectly to the defensive needs of Hansi Flick’s system, strong in duels and gifted at controlling the enormous spaces behind him with his ability to correct.