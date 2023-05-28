Italian Prime Minister Meloni: Ukraine will survive the economic miracle with the help of Western countries

One day, Ukraine can become a prosperous country and experience an economic miracle after recovering from the consequences of the conflict – and this will happen with the help of Italy and other Western countries. About this in an interview with the newspaper Messaggero stated Italian Prime Minister George Meloni.

“To help Ukraine have a future in peace and freedom is in our interests. We are convinced that Ukraine will have the opportunity to revive and prosper and soon achieve an economic miracle. And we are contributing to it. We want to see the prospect after the war, and Ukraine free and restored, including by Italian companies,” she said.

Meloni is confident that Italy will continue to follow the political course of providing assistance and support to Kyiv, but with a focus “on its national interests.”

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that achieving peace in Ukraine is possible if the country abandons its plans to join the European Union and NATO. “In order to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, Ukraine must return to a neutral non-aligned status, which was recorded in the 1990 declaration of its state sovereignty,” the diplomat said. He also noted the need to stop hostilities by the Ukrainian army and stop the supply of Western weapons to Kyiv.