In Italy, a large part of the population was left without internet, this Sunday by a massive drop of the service provided by Gruppo TIM, a company that is the main Italian telecommunications operator, as reported by local media.

According to The Republic, where they have suffered the most is in big cities like Turin, Milan, Bologna, Florence, Perugia, Rome, Naples, Bari, Catania and Palermo.

Citizen reports indicated that the problem mainly affected the fixed Internet connection.

In addition, the users they commented having experienced difficulties to open some websites in Italy.

By 1:00 p.m. (local time), almost 7,500 had already been received. reports of the problem from various parts of the country.

