In Italy there are just over 10 million young people (18-34 years old), equal to 17.5% of the population. In 2003 they exceeded 13 million, equal to 23% of the total: almost 3 million fewer young people in twenty years. And the forecasts for the future are strongly negative: in 2050, there will be just over 8 million 18-34 year olds, just 15.2% of the total population. This is what emerges from the 57th ‘Censis Report’.

Many have decided to leave the country, among those who live here 75.4% think that they will have a more problematic old age than their parents with 57.3% of Italians thinking of these generations as more penalized.

Italy Country of migration

5.9 million have chosen to live permanently outside Italy, 10.1% of residents, 1.6 million more (36.7%) in the last 10 years. But what is striking, in addition to the fact that Italians leave the country to a greater extent than foreigners who arrive (5 million foreign residents), is that more and more young people are doing so: in the last year, Censis notes, enrollments in the Aire for expatriation were 82,014, of which 44% (the highest share among the age groups considered) between 18 and 34 years old, for a total of 36,125 young people who chose to seek their path elsewhere , permanently or for a transitional period.

If we also add the minors following their families (13,447), Censis estimates, the expatriation of the new generations of Italians has approached 50,000 units in the last year, 60.4% of all those registered for expatriation. The favorite destinations remain the United Kingdom (16.4% of departures in the last year), then Germany (13.8%), France (10.4%) and Switzerland (9.1%). The weight of graduates among 25-34 year old expats is strong: it has increased significantly from 33.3% in 2018 to 45.7% in 2021. “A drain on skills that cannot be framed in the inherently positive and desirable scenario of the circulation of talents, considering that the migration balance of 25-34 year old graduates for our country appears constantly and strongly negative, albeit with a glimmer of light opened by a sharp decline in 2021, when the balance stood at -6,969 young graduates , after two years in which it had well exceeded 10,000 units”, Censis points out.

What young people think

And while only a third of today’s elderly think that they are experiencing a worse economic situation than their parents, the awareness of a more problematic old age is recalled by 75.4% of young people.

And it is the vast majority of Italians who recognize that young people, at this moment, are the most penalized generation of all: 57.3% of the total think so, while 30.8% see those who are of working age especially affected. and 11.9% think that especially the elderly are left behind.

Children, family and marriages

There are a total of 25.3 million families in Italy. The traditional ones, made up of a couple, with or without children, are 52.4% of the total (they were 60% in 2009). 32.2% of families (8.1 million) are made up of a couple with children (in 2009 the percentage was 39.0%).

The number of marriages is decreasing (246,613 were celebrated in 2008, only 180,416 in 2021) and today 1.6 million families (11.4% of the total) are made up of unmarried couples, this emerges again from the 57th Censis’ report. Furthermore, from 2018 to 2021, 8,792 civil unions were celebrated while at the beginning of 2022 in Italy there were 17,453 citizens in civil unions.

As for the elderly of tomorrow, they will be more alone: ​​there will be an ever-increasing number of those without children. The number of families will increase because they will be smaller in size: the average number of family members will decrease from 2.31 in 2023 to 2.15 in 2040.

Couples with children will decrease until they represent only 25.8% in 2040. Single-person families will increase up to 9.7 million (37.0%). Among them, those made up of elderly people will become almost 60% (5.6 million) in 2040. The elderly who live alone will predominantly be women: if today, among women who live alone, 63.6% are over 64 years old, in 2040 this will reach 71.7%, compared to 40.4% in elderly men out of the total number of single men.