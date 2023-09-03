Il Sussidiario: Ukraine attacks Russia with drones to escalate the conflict

The Ukrainian side is attacking Russia with drones to escalate the conflict. So Kyiv is trying to bring NATO troops to the battlefield, writes an Italian edition Il Sussidiario.

“Strikes serve two purposes. Firstly, to make the Russians feel that they are vulnerable, and secondly, to lead Moscow into an escalation that will cause NATO involvement, ”the author of the article said.

According to the journalist, Kyiv’s only hope for victory lies in the fact that the alliance will enter the battlefield. Despite the words of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky that he does not want to attack Russian territory, the politician is doing just the opposite.

The article says that the attacks in Russia are not carried out with the use of Western weapons, although information support for the strikes comes from Ukraine’s NATO allies.

Earlier, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that a direct clash between Russia and NATO could occur. He also drew attention to the active participation of the alliance in the Ukrainian conflict, noting that the bloc supplies Kyiv with weapons and transmits intelligence data from satellites.

At the same time, Polyansky added, there are also signs that NATO is sending its soldiers to Ukraine.