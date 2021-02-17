The Avalo Palace on the island of Procida, located in the Bay of Naples. (BRUCE DE GALZAIN / RADIOFRANCE)

It is the smallest and least known of the islands of the Bay of Naples: Procida has just been elected Italian Capital of Culture 2022 in Italy. A first for such a small town, the island convinced because it offers an innovative cultural and tourist project.

An idea laboratory as a model for the future with a different tourism, because Procida is the island of Europe with the highest population density. There are some 10,000 inhabitants in 4 km², so the mayor, who will see more tourists come next year, wants responsible tourism: “We cannot afford all these distractions that some tourists want. There is no permanent disco for example because – anywhere on the island – that would disturb the neighbors. We will be the capital island of the culture, not the capital of music or rock that would bring in a large number of people. Those who really love culture are not that many. And it will continue like that, so much the better! That’s what makes it possible to have real relationships with people. “

Cultural tourism already exists in Procida and that is not going to change. In any case, the municipality wants to take advantage of its title for example to invest in the Palace of Avalos which overlooks the island and the sea since 1554. It was subsequently transformed into a prison until the 1980s but since then, more nothing. The municipality has seized the 40,000 m² palace on four floors to make a museum with the cells of the prisoners, but also a modern part for exhibitions, conferences, the “cultural hub Palais d’Avalos”.

The entrance to the Palace of Avalos on the island of Procida, located in the Bay of Naples. (BRUCE DE GALZAIN / RADIO FRANCE)

Tourism will therefore be cultural and we think of Philippe Noiret in 1994 in The postman [Il Postino en italien] partly shot in Procida. At the time, Philippe Noiret was putting on make-up and resting in a bungalow on Giovanni’s campsite, who today hesitates to sell even if, according to him, the tourism of tomorrow should change for the better. “It will be quality tourism, thinks Giovanni. We will try to lengthen the season from four to seven or even eight months with cultural events all the time. Procida has managed to keep tourism accessible to all – it’s not like Capri where it is very expensive – but inevitably we will go towards a little more elite tourism, and prices should increase a little to make a selection too because on this small island, we cannot have mass tourism!“

From his campsite, Giovanni has a magnificent view of the colorful houses of La Corricella and one of the ten beaches of Little Procida that must be discovered on foot.