All those killed in a car accident in Venice involving a bus that fell from an overpass and caught fire have been identified. City authorities reported on this on October 4.

According to the agency ANSA, 21 people died in the accident, nine of whom were citizens of Ukraine. Four more dead were citizens of Romania, three of Germany, two of Portugal. Also, one person each from Croatia, South Africa and Italy died in the accident.

The Venetian prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident. The case will be considered as a murder of several people on the road. Now law enforcement officers are studying materials captured by surveillance cameras. According to the main version of the investigation, the bus driver suddenly felt ill while the car was moving.

The fact that more than 20 people died when a bus fell from an overpass in northern Italy became known on October 3, Tuesday. The car broke through the overpass limiters and flew to the ground about 10 m, after which it caught fire. In addition to the 21 dead, more than 10 people were injured.

On the morning of October 4, official representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko confirmed the death of five compatriots and also reported three injured Ukrainians. Nikolenko clarified that diplomats are trying to contact the relatives of the victims.