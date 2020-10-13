A masked visitor observes a photograph of the new normal: masks (BRUCE DE GALZAIN / RADIO FRANCE)

The first exhibition of professional photographs on the coronavirus pandemic has just been inaugurated at the Capitol Museums in Rome. Italy was the first Western country to be hit hard by this pandemic, the first also to take an absolutely unprecedented decision: the total containment of its population. In Italian we say “lockdown” because this language borrows a lot of words from English. Nevertheless the “confinamento” exists but it has not taken.

The name of this exhibition is therefore “Lockdown Italia visto della stampa estera” (confinement in Italy as seen by the foreign press). It is indeed the association of the foreign press in Italy which is at the origin of this event. Giuseppe Conte, President of the Italian Council, wrote the preface to the exhibition catalog. “She has the distinction of being the first in the world on this pandemic”, he explains, “And this is the opportunity to go through what we lived and what we did! The secret of Italy is to have succeeded in becoming a community. When we needed some from others, Italy is welded! With these pictures you illuminate a period dark and dramatic de Italian life. It’s a beautiful testimony! “

This exhibition is a tribute to Italy and its people who knew how to be resistant and resilient. She recalls that, when Italy was the only country affected, her neighbors played down the situation, saying that it would not happen at home … before everyone took the same path, with a few weeks delay.

The entrance to the exhibition “Lockdown Italia visto della stampa estera” at the Capitol Museums in Rome (BRUCE DE GALZAIN / RADIO FRANCE)

The photos on display tell the story of the country, from March to June. An idea that germinated in the mind of the president of the Association of the foreign press in Italy, Patricia Thomas. “At the beginning of the summer, a Mexican journalist sent me his photo of Pope Francis in empty St. Peter’s Square”, she says. “IHe told me: ‘This is THE emblematic photo of confinement … Can you hang it on the wall of the association?’ I said ‘Of course’, then I thought about it. Was this really the iconic photo? I thought about all the other photos I had seen during this time, magnificent, intense, strong, with the coffins, the coffin trucks, the intensive care, lots of photographs. ATthen we decided to collect them all and exhibit them at the association’s headquarters “, she continues.

The exhibition brings together just over 70 photographs taken by 30 photographers from 10 different countries. In the first room, the spectator begins with a shock: the beginning of the nightmare with photos of intensive care, caregivers in coveralls, masked, face portraits, doctors exhausted from behind. He then discovers empty Rome, without a tourist, without a Roman, St. Peter’s Square and the only Pope limping under a black sky. There is also the pain with burials without loved ones, there are also those that we could not bury and this photo of military trucks transporting the coffins elsewhere, where there is room.

Then we breathe a little with this resilient Italy who does aerobics at the window, tans on its terrace, sings on the balcony and waves its flag. The spectator also remembers that everything did not entirely stop with this photo taken in a street in Rome in front of a supermarket: five delivery men and their big yellow bags. A striking cliché, at a time when delivery men and cashiers have become essential workers in a world at a standstill.

But the exhibition also tells about the release from confinement in Italy, as in this photo showing a child on a scooter in Piazza Navona. Grass has grown between the cobblestones and has not yet been cut. In other photos, there are the churches that reopen and are disinfected. The viewer also sees what has been called “the new normal”. In Italy we wear the mask from the start, as in this photo between the stones of Pompei, in the Vatican Museums, or in retirement homes where we keep our distance when we greet our father.

On the left a photograph of an old man in Naples almost alone, on the right the Pope alone in Saint Peter’s Square (BRUCE DE GALZAIN / RADIO FRANCE)

We then observe the return to the theater and the cinema as in this snapshot taken at La Scala in Milan: a spectator in a box admiring a still empty theater. There is also this photo of a first espresso on the terrace, drunk behind a transparent visor. Et then there is Venice and this photo of two tourists in the foreground (probably the only ones) in a gondola with the Frecce Tricolori, the Patrol of Italy and its green white red smoke in the sky, which have crossed the country. .

A particularly striking photograph shows a man alone, a plastic bag in his hand. It is in the background, while in the first is a basket with a sign “Chi puo metta, chi non puo prisa” (who can give, who cannot take). It was taken in Naples, a generous city which does not let down the most fragile. This is where street artists organized this solidarity basket system.

After Rome, the exhibition should then go to Milan. The city of Bergamo was also mentioned but it is for the moment too tested by what it has lived.