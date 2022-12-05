In Italy there are 11 police stations opened by local Chinese authorities, structures that are part of a network of 102 clandestine centers abroad. They are in Rome, Milan, Bolzano, Venice, Florence, Prato, and Sicily, reports the Guardian, citing the results of research by the Spanish NGO Safeguards Defenders. Italy, with its community of 330,000 Chinese, is therefore the country in which Beijing has opened the most ‘unofficial’ police posts.

According to a new report by the organization, some of these police stations have been opened in collaboration with local authorities, but most have no authorization: they are officially described as bureaucratic and guardianship offices for Chinese tourists.

In reality they would carry out research and repression of citizens and dissidents abroad: one of the main tasks of these stations would be to bring fled dissidents back to China, often with coercive methods.

To the 54 stations identified in a previous report last September, with centers in the Netherlands, Germany and Canada for example, another 48 have been added, eleven of which are located in Italy, others in Croatia, Serbia and Romania. There are 53 countries in which these stations have been opened.

In particular, Milan would have been used by two different local security authorities as a test for a strategy of control of Chinese abroad and forced repatriations (in just one year 210,000 people would have been forced to return to China, including those who accused of corruption, denounces the NGO). The Milan plant was also the first to be opened in May 2016 by the Wenzhou public security agency. Following was Prato and then Paris. In 2018, the Qingtian security agency opened another site in Milan.

On 27 April 2015, then Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni signed four international cooperation agreements with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, including a memorandum for joint patrols by the two police forces, which were then presented by Interior Minister Angelino Alfano on following year and began in May 2016 in Rome and Milan, as part of the “fight against terrorism, international organized crime, illegal immigration and human trafficking”. Joint patrols were interrupted in 2020, in line with the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Safeguard Defenders, those first Italian police stations became a model for the creation of similar centers in other countries and over time they began to carry out illegal operations aimed at “harassing, threatening, intimidating and pushing particular targets back to China”. According to Laura Hart, director of the NGO’s campaign, the method would involve “initially telephone calls, then threats to relatives left in China, finally the use of undercover agents abroad, which can also lead to solicitation and kidnapping”.