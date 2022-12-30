2022 saw a peak in sexual violence in Italy: in fact, comparing the data relating to the top 10 of this year with that of 2021, there is a 16% increase in this crime. On the other hand, crimes such as persecution and stalking decreased by more than 10%.

Abuse in the family also fell by 4%. These are the numbers contained in the final balance of the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police widespread today, which in addition to “passionate” crimes has shown an increase of around 20% in thefts and 18% in robberies.

However, the report specifies that the data on thefts remains lower than that recorded before the pandemic: they were 887,905 in the first ten months of 2019, 782,391 in the same period of 2022.

These crimes have been committed in an ever-increasing percentage by minors: there is a peak of 14% of people under the age of 18 who have been reported and arrested, with peaks involving certain types of crimes: attacks +53.8%, homicides volunteers +35.3% (17 in absolute value in 2019, 23 in 2022), attempted homicides +65.1%, +33.8% injuries, +50% beatings, +75.3% robberies.

However, Italy remains one of the safest countries in Europe according to the Criminal Police: in 2022 309 homicides were recorded, with 122 women victims, of which 100 killed in the family or emotional sphere. But compared to the 26 homicides that took place in Rome and 19 in Milan, Brussels reported 179 homicides, while Paris 100.

The report continues with the comparison, highlighting how only 0.6% of the homicides in the Rome area took place in the municipal area, a figure that places the Italian capital behind only Madrid and Oporto. Looking at American cities, the comparison becomes merciless.

Washington has 32.7 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. Chicago 29.1. Against these numbers, Italy appears to be the third safest country in Europe after Norway and Switzerland, with a rate of 0.6 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. Germany stands at 0.9, England & Wales at 1.2, France at 1.4.