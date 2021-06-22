The chinstraps will no longer be mandatory in outdoor spaces in Italy as of next day 28, according to the new indications of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, and after the approval of the Scientific Technical Committee (CTS) that advises the government on the coronavirus emergency.

“Since June 28, we overcome the obligation to wear the masks outdoors in the white zone, but always respecting the precautionary indications established by the CTS, “Speranza announced last night on social networks.

The announcement comes after a favorable report from the Technical-Scientific Committee that advises the government on the pandemic. This team considered that the chinstrap should no longer be mandatory in white areas, but that the population should always have one on hand in case give situations of high concentration of people.

The health situation has improved notably in recent days in Italy, where in the last 24 hours registered 21 deaths and 491 new infections, a figure that remains at the levels of last September and that represents a decrease of more than 400 cases compared to a week ago.

In addition, the vaccination campaign is progressing at a good pace and more than 15.8 million people are already immunized after having received the complete schedule, which represents 29.27% ​​of the population over 12 years of age.

Since this Monday, all regions of the country are in the “white zone” without restrictions except for the mandatory use of chinstraps, with the exception of the Aosta Valley region, with a population of about 125,000 people, of the 60 million who live in Italy.

Source: EFE