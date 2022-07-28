Research by Unicusano shows the effects of the coronavirus in our country. Compared to 2019, more than 31% suffer from depression, 32% from anxiety and 41% from distress

In Italy 1 in 5 suffers from depression, 40% more than in the prepandemic period. These are the effects of the long covid, investigated by Unicusano, with a new infographic on the mental health of Italians. In Italy, one in five people suffer from depression, anxiety, insomnia and mood disorders. That is 40% more than in the prepandemic period. These are the symptoms and consequences of Covid that experts today identify as an “Emotional Pandemic”, a real disabling psychic state, the result of fears, worries, anxieties and uncertainties.

This was revealed by the latest research by Unicusano disseminated through infographics that shows the effects, still present, of the coronavirus in our country, reporting impactful numbers and information.

What are the most common ailments

Compared to 2019, when the pandemic exploded, today more than 31% of Italians suffer from depression, 32% from anxiety and 41% from distress, or very accentuated stress. The more difficult the condition for those who have experienced Covid on the front line, such as medical and paramedical staff, patients and family members: 42% more suffer from anxiety, 40% more from insomnia and 28% more from post- traumatic due to stress.

To pay the consequences – according to the data collected by Unicusano – are women, children, adolescents, health workers and recovered from the virus. But also the family members of those who contracted the disease and died as a result of it, those who lost their jobs or who took the blow of the damage suffered to their business.

Greater differences between men and women

Covid-19 has found no obstacles in its path, reappearing, from wave to wave, with an ever-increasing burden of psychological consequences that today more than 31% of Italians have to deal with. On a psychological level, Covid has exacerbated inequalities already present in our country, such as that between men and women. Italian women from Southern or Central Italy aged between 35 and 64 with economic difficulties but a high level of education are among the first victims of the mental pandemic.

The use of psychotropic drugs has increased

To walk hand in hand with the new or exacerbated psychic states was also the use of psychotropic drugs, which increased exponentially after the first lockdown with important rebound effects during the various waves. According to what was analyzed in Unicusano’s research, 14% of the Italians interviewed started taking, from scratch, anxiolytics and / or sleeping pills and 10% antidepressants.

Those who already used these drugs found themselves forced to increase the dosage. It is estimated that 10% of the population has had at least one panic attack for the first time in their life.

Deactivated the so-called “social brain”

If hyper-alertness, hypochondria, loss of desire for contact with the outside world, deactivation of the stimulus of the “social brain” (that is, that which causes an individual to socialize) and panic attacks are the most common symptoms among adults, adolescents and pre-adolescents 48% suffer from post-traumatic disorders such as fatigue (31%), irritability (16%), disorientation (14%), apathy (13%) and exhaustion (12%). It is from the latter that the most worrying request for help comes, for episodes of self-harm, suicidal ideation (attempted suicide or suicide) and eating disorders.