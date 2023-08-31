Of Elizabeth Zocchi

The use of the scalpel can be dictated by reasons of urgency or decided before the birth, for example if the unborn child is in a breech position

In Italy one in three babies is born by caesarean section (31.2% in 2021, Cedap data, Birth assistance certificates). The use of the scalpel can be dictated by reasons of urgency, such as when fetal distress is detected during labor or when labor itself does not start spontaneously and induction attempts fail. Unlike the case of planned cesarean, which should be taken into consideration only in the presence of precise indications. Precisely to avoid malpractice widespread in the past, the National System for guidelines of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit produced two documents updated respectively in 2014 and 2016. Objective: to regulate clinical practice with recommendations on caesarean section elaborated by a panel of experts who reviewed and selected the best available evidence.

Breech position For example if the baby is in the breech position (3-4% of term fetuses) the planned cesarean involves, compared to vaginal delivery, a reduction in the risk of perinatal mortality. In the event of an uncomplicated pregnancy with a single breech fetus there is the possibility of reversal with external maneuvers, starting from 37 weeks of gestational age, to increase the probability of cephalic presentation and therefore of vaginal delivery. In the absence of specific contraindications, the use of a drug tocolytic increases the chances of success of the procedure.

If the fetus is "small for gestational age" In the case of fetal growth retardation, the time of delivery and its modality – by caesarean section or pharmacological induction of labor – are decided on the basis of various parameters, including fetal biometry and Doppler velocimetry in different fetal districts: umbilical artery, middle cerebral artery, ductus venosus, he explains Nicola Colacurci president of the Italian Society of Gynecology, who specifies: The use of a cesarean section must therefore be evaluated in the presence of alterations of the Doppler velocimetry and according to their severity. However, it is not obligatory in case of preterm birth with spontaneous labor, in the absence of maternal-fetal risk factors. In particular, the 2020 SIGO Guidelines state that in cephalic presentation at all gestational ages, cesarean section should not be considered a priori the delivery method that guarantees the best neonatal outcome.

Placenta previa or marginal The use of a planned caesarean section is also indicated in the case of central placenta previa (both total and partial) or marginal placenta previa less than two centimeters from the uterine orifice, possibly in a birth point qualified for the management of any maternal-fetal and neonatal emergencies.

maternal diabetes Whether pregestational or gestational, it is not in itself a valid indication for a cesarean. If anything, it involves the need to induce labor in different gestational periods depending on the metabolic compensation and any therapy in progress, explains Colacurci. However, in the case of fetal macrosomia, with an estimated weight equal to or greater than 4.5 kg, the recommended caesarean from 38 weeks of gestation.

Maternal genital infections Scheduled cesarean recommended for women with genital condylomatosis florida, that is, vulvo-vaginal HPV infection," says Colacurci. The same is true in the case of primary infection by Genital herpes simplex, in the presence of lesions in the third trimester or at delivery because the operation carried out no earlier than 39 weeks decreases the risk of neonatal HSV infection. On the other hand, in the event of a recurrence of the virus in view of delivery, the efficacy in reducing the risk of neonatal infection is uncertain and does not justify its routine proposal.

If the expectant mother has hepatitis C, HIV infection or previous risk situations The opportunity for a cesarean should be evaluated only in specific cases of coinfection with HIV, weighing potential benefits and harms. However, there is no conclusive evidence of its effectiveness in reducing the transmission of hepatitis B to the fetus. In case of HIV infection (acquired immunodeficiency virus) the opportunity for a cesarean must be evaluated on the basis of individual factors, such as therapy and viral load, to reach an informed and shared decision, which possibly takes into account the woman’s preferences and future reproductive plans. Other indications for elective cesarean are the previous uterine rupturea previous emergency cesarean with longitudinal uterine incision e two or more previous caesareans.

In case of twins If the uncomplicated multiple pregnancy and the correct ultrasound dating, in order to reduce the risk of severe adverse neonatal outcome, the induction to childbirth and the possible use of cesarean section are indicated in detail by the very recent guidelines of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics of 2022:

– BCBA pregnancy (bichorial diamniotic)i.e. with two placentas and two amniotic sacs, elective delivery recommended (induction of labor or caesarean section if indicated) from 37+0 to 37+6 weeks of gestation;

– MCBA pregnancy (diamniotic monochorionic)i.e. with only one placenta and two sacs, elective delivery recommended (induction of labor or caesarean section if indicated) from 36+0 to 37+0 weeks of gestation;

– MCMA pregnancy (monochorionic monoamniotic)with only one placenta and one sac, caesarean section recommended from 32+0 to 33+6 weeks of gestation;

– trigeminal pregnancy (triplets) caesarean section recommended from 34+0 to 35+0 weeks of gestation.

Informed consent: an essential step Whether it’s a scheduled or emergency caesarean section, the doctor is required to provide information based on solid scientific evidence and presented in a clear and understandable language to the woman, with a communication style that respects her dignity, her opinion, her privacy and the culture to which she belongs. On this assumption, you will be asked for your informed consent to the intervention, which must include at least some basic elements of knowledge: theclinical indication for surgery; The balance of potential benefits and harmsshort-term and long-term for you and your baby in case of caesarean versus vaginal birth, taking into account your individual situation and the specific circumstances of your pregnancy; there operative technique used; The type of anesthesia envisagedthe implications of the intervention with respect to future pregnancies. If the planned cesarean, the confrontation with the doctor it must take place before hospitalization to allow the future mother to express her doubts and calmly evaluate any problems, to reach a well-thought-out decision, otherwise impossible on the eve of the operation. But even in case of emergency cesarean, the doctor must make sure that the mother has understood the reason for the operation to which she agrees. In general, the woman who does not feel convinced to undergo the procedure has the right to a second opinion and, eventually, to formalize her refusal. The only exception is represented by the state of emergency, when the woman is not in a position to give her consent but there is an unavoidable need to intervene to avoid a fatal outcome or serious damage to her or her child, concludes Colacurci.