While in the Centre-North, with the exception of Liguria, Umbria and the Marches, active workers are – albeit slightly – more numerous than those receiving a pension, in the South the overtaking has fully taken place: the latter in fact outnumber the former of one million and 244 thousand units.

In total at national level the difference is 205 thousand between those who work and those who receive a subsidy: there are 22 million and 759 thousand checks, while the self-employed and employees employed in factories, offices and shops are 22 million 554 thousand. TO reveal it is the Research Office of the Cgia, the Mestre Artisans and Small Businesses Association, which reports data referring to 1 January 2022.

It should be remembered that the number of pensioners is lower than that of the services provided: the beneficiaries of INPS treatments at the end of last year were in fact just over 16 million.

Among the main causes of this imbalance is the strong drop in the birth rate that has characterized Italy for 30 years: the demographic decline has reduced the population of working age. Between 2014 and 2022, according to the CGIA, the Italian population in the most productive age group, which ranges from 25 to 44 years, decreased by over one million and 360 thousand units, a drop of 2.3%.

“A country with an increasingly elderly population – points out the association – could have serious problems balancing its public finances in the coming decades; especially due to the increase in pension expenditure, pharmaceutical expenditure and expenditure linked to personal care/assistance activities”.

However, the result of the analysis is underestimated, because about one million and 700 thousand pensioners have continued to work voluntarily. As regards the “anomalous” result of the South, it should be noted that, compared to other areas of Italy, the number of employed people is significantly lower.