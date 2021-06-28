Today, Monday, Italy, in all its regions, has become “low risk” in terms of the spread of the Corona virus, and the wearing of masks in outdoor places is no longer mandatory, which represents a prominent stage for the first European country to be hit by the epidemic in February 2020.

In a decree that took effect on Monday, the Ministry of Health classified, for the first time, each of Italy’s 20 regions as “white”, indicating a low risk, under the country’s color-coded classification system that assesses the risks of the spread of Covid-19.

This means that masks will no longer be mandatory in outdoor places, which is welcome news across the country, especially since the ongoing heat wave is expected to push temperatures to more than 40 degrees Celsius in some southern regions this week.

Months ago, Italy was a symbol of suffering as a result of Corona, but it has witnessed a significant decrease in injuries and deaths in recent weeks.

And after tourists from the European Union, Britain, the United States, Canada and Japan have long been banned from entering the country, they are now returning after the government has lifted the quarantine requirement for visitors who have received the bait or for those with negative test results.

Despite the progress, Health Minister Roberto Speranza urged Italians to be vigilant. “It is an encouraging result, but caution is still required, especially because of the new mutated versions,” he wrote after signing the decree on Saturday. “The battle has not yet been won,” he added.

After a long period of lockdown to combat a second wave of coronavirus infections, restrictions were eased across Italy late last month.

In Italy, more than 127,000 people have died due to complications related to Covid-19, while more than four million people have contracted it.