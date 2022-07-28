We can have a hepatitis C free world and we can’t wait. This is the meaning of the slogan ‘Can’t wait. Together we can make it happen‘, chosen by the World Health Organization for the World Awareness Day against viral hepatitis, in particular thehepatitis C, which is celebrated on July 28. However, Italy is still far from reaching the goal set by the WHO – that is, the elimination of the HCV virus by 2030 – above all due to a lack of knowledge of the infection and of the risk factors that still persist among Italians. This is demonstrated by the data of the recent Doxa Pharma ‘Hepatitis C – awareness and knowledge among the Italian population over 30’.

64% of Italians know little or nothing about HCV and do not know what the related pathologies are; 47% do not know if hepatitis C can be cured or not, 63% are unable to spontaneously define the risk factors and 73% have never taken the test. For this reason, according to experts, information on the methods of contagion and the execution of screening tests are essential to stop the spread of the virus. In fact, eradicating HCV infection is possible thanks to the use of drugs that act directly on the virus and allow it to be eliminated in over 95% of cases.

In our country, although in decline, new infections continue to be recorded, according to the latest report of the Integrated Epidemiological System of acute viral hepatitis (Seieva), which photographs the trend of hepatitis C and risk factors. Historically, the main risk factors were surgery or transfusions, which today, thanks to the introduction of very high safety protocols, have reduced the chances of contagion to a minimum. It is however relevant that it is the risk associated with beauty treatments such as manicures and pedicures, tattoos and piercings with instruments that are not disposable or not properly sterilized, but also from unprotected sexual intercourse is increasing. Possible, although low, the risk among cohabitants with HCV positive patients, due to the sharing of tools such as a toothbrush or razor.

“In the past, the prevalent risk factor was the use of substances, while in recent years, especially until 2020, beauty treatments, such as manicures and pedicures, the practice of piercing and tattoos, and unprotected sexual intercourse, especially in the younger population: risk factors that affect everyone and not just some specific categories, and that expose anyone to the possibility of contracting the infection and unknowingly being a vector for the spread of HCV “, points out Alessandra Mangia, head of the Hepatology Unit of the Irccs ‘House for Relief of Suffering’ in San Giovanni Rotondo, in Puglia. “For this it is it is essential to bring out the so-called ‘submerged’, that is, to favor the identification of positive Hcv people, so as to stop the spread of the virus“.

The undeclared phenomenon is still very relevant. In Italy, according to the Higher Institute of Health, there are still an estimated 100,000 people with advanced liver disease caused by an active and undiagnosed HCV infection, most between the ages of 60 and 70, and another 280,000 individuals. with active HCV infection with an average age of 46, who do not know they have the disease as it is asymptomatic. “Unfortunately, the infection remains silent for a long time and therefore those who are infected without knowing it can be a vehicle of contagion for years – Mangia highlights – If we want to eradicate hepatitis C we must act with targeted campaigns, both on the populations most at risk and in the general population. It would also be important for people over 50 with chronic diseases to undergo the test because hepatitis C, which runs asymptomatic for decades and can result in the development of other diseases, for example type 2 diabetes “.

Today, hepatitis C is treatable, as the WHO recalls, and this not only prevents the disease from progressing to cirrhosis or liver cancer, but can also improve some of the extrahepatic problems that often occur together with the infection, such as diabetes type 2, some cardiovascular, renal and neuropsychiatric diseases. In light of this scientific evidence and the need to bring out the submerged infections, in May 2021 the national screening for the elimination of the Hcv virus was introduced in May 2021: thanks to a funding of 71.5 millions of euros, all those born between 1969 and 1989, people followed by the Serd (Services for pathological addictions) and inmates can perform the test for the presence of the virus free of charge.

To raise awareness among the population, promote correct information on hepatitis C and bring out the undeclared, Gilead Sciences launched the campaign in 2020 ‘C as treatable‘- recalls the company in a note – which is enriched every year with new tools and contents: on the ccomecurabile.it site there are data, research, news, interviews with health professionals on the latest news in terms of prevention and treatment of the infection by Hcv.

“For Gilead, the fight against viral hepatitis is an important and constant commitment – he declares Cristina le Grazie, Medical Director of Gilead Sciences – For more than 20 years we have been developing solutions to improve the lives of patients. Thanks to our drugs, the history of hepatitis C has changed radically, but drugs alone are not enough: we must continue to work to spread knowledge, promote tests for the identification of positive people, so as to stop the spread of the virus and facilitate access to therapies for all those who need it. For this reason, alongside the commitment to research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions, we have always worked closely with the communities for the promotion of health “.

According to the ISS, the prevalence of HCV infection in the Italian population is 1%, but in the over 75s it is estimated that it rises up to 6-7%. These infections generally occurred before the virus was discovered, i.e. before the 1990s, before safety protocols were developed and the introduction of disposable instruments (needles, syringes, scalpels) was decided. The prevalence also increases to about 7% in some specific populations, such as prisoners or people who use injectable drugs, which in Western countries remains the main risk factor for hepatitis C.