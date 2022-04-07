Nicolò Zaniolo’s future will be clearer by the end of May. One thing makes the difference and must be clarified immediately: in Serie A for the 1999 class there is only Juve, for Max Allegri it is a priority. And the motivation is clear: young, Italian, perfect for a possible marriage with the Church, the tears necessary to leave their mark. A few months ago Milan had asked for news, but the Rossoneri immediately realized that there would be no excessive room for maneuver on the assessment.