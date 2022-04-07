The future of the Giallorossi should be outlined by the end of May. For Allegri it is a priority but the evaluation of Roma is close to 60 million, including bonuses, not far from Vlahovic’s 70.
Nicolò Zaniolo’s future will be clearer by the end of May. One thing makes the difference and must be clarified immediately: in Serie A for the 1999 class there is only Juve, for Max Allegri it is a priority. And the motivation is clear: young, Italian, perfect for a possible marriage with the Church, the tears necessary to leave their mark. A few months ago Milan had asked for news, but the Rossoneri immediately realized that there would be no excessive room for maneuver on the assessment.
#Italy #Zaniolo #Juve #million
Leave a Reply