In Italy, over the past day, 2,548 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected, reports TASS, citing data from the country’s Ministry of Health.

According to the agency, this figure is the highest since the end of April.

During the day, 24 Italian residents became victims of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 317 thousand cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country, about 229 thousand people have recovered, and 35 918 patients have died.

Earlier it was reported that European countries again are introducing restrictive measures due to the spread of coronavirus infection.

So, from October 1, the emergency regime began to operate in Slovakia, in the Czech Republic, similar measures will come into force on October 5.

Spanish Cabinet, among other measures decided to restrict entry and exit from large cities, where the prevalence of the disease exceeds 500 cases per 100 thousand people.