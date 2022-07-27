The commitment of Sylvan Adams, the philanthropist of Israel Premier Tech: “In 2023 two new women’s teams”. They will live in L’Aquila, in a building that hosted the evacuees of the earthquake

The first humanitarian corridor between Italy and Afghanistan travels… by bike. In Fiumicino, among the almost 230 refugees who arrived on the first flight from Islamabad (Pakistan), 64 Afghan cyclists disembark, and most of them make up their national teams. In particular, the dozens of women, the youngest is 16, are the soul of the nation that had seen sport as a means of social affirmation. These girls had overcome prejudices, even from family clans, but at the same time, every time they trained and rode their bikes, they put their and their families’ safety at risk. For this, they had been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Then with the return of the Taliban everything changed.

Government – The families who arrived today left Afghanistan between December and January to take refuge in Pakistan, where they left yesterday. Humanitarian corridor that saw the government in the front row (in the presence of the Deputy Foreign Minister, Sereni), plus all the humanitarian associations: Sant’Egidio, the Waldensian communities, ARCI, Caritas, IOM, INMP and UNHCR. But above all this rescue came in the name of the three religions, which worked together: Christians, Muslims and Jews. Yes, because the financial commitment for athletes was guaranteed by Sylvan Adams, the Canadian-Jewish philanthropist who brought the Giro d’Italia to Israel in 2018 and created the Israel Premier Tech team (Chris Froome’s) with the task of making it a world platform of solidarity. First the commitment for the women of Rwanda, now this for the Afghan sports, thanks to the key collaboration of the journalist Francesca Monzone. See also CIAR | Targa Florio, PS2: Andolfi flies and climbs over Crugnola

The commitment – “As a Jew I have a duty to follow our old saying ‘improve the world’. It is a moral duty to help those in need, we are brothers and sisters on this planet, ”explains Sylvan Adams. Thus in 2023 two new women’s teams will be born in the Israel Premier Tech galaxy: one from Worldtour and one from Continental to raise all these girls. “I think of Afghan cyclists as well as girls from Rwanda, Israel, Ukraine and Canada. With this team we want to give them the opportunity to grow and play sports all together, ”says Adams.

In Abruzzo – All the Afghans are already leaving for L’Aquila this evening. They will go to live in a building built to house the evacuees of the 2009 earthquake: it is next to the one that has hosted about sixty cyclists and young Ukrainian footballers since March. Here in Fiumicino there was the mayor of L’Aquila, Pierluigi Biondi, who uses powerful words: “We return a small part of the solidarity we received for the earthquake. We are a bit like them, we have suffered and we know the state of mind of those who are expelled from their community. We return welcome, brotherhood and assistance ”. This is the second group of Afghan cyclists present in Italy: at the end of 2021 some girls arrived thanks to the activity of Alessandra Cappellotto, world champion 1998, and for this commitment the Vicenza woman was awarded by Amnesty International. Once again cycling shows its biggest heart. See also Last moment: Cruz Azul receives a new lawsuit

