Older cars

In 2022, 1.317 million cars were registered in Italy compared to the average of 2 million over the last 30 years: it is the lowest level after the bottom reached in 2013 with 1.304 million. But at the end of the year, the fleet on the road had increased to 39.3 million cars with an average age of more than 12 years. The picture that emerges from the data published by Unrae in Book 2022 on the motor vehicle market in Italy shows a vehicle fleet that it ages inexorablya share of electrified cars that has decreased in 2022 and a slow development of the charging infrastructure network.

Average age getting higher

Of the more than 39 million cars on the road, about 25% are before Euro 4 over 17 years of age. Added to these are commercial vehicles, whose market fell by 13% in 2022 (161,000 units), but has a fleet of 4.2 million vehicles in circulation, 41% of which were pre-Euro 4. The vehicle market industrial vehicles over 3.5 t, substantially stable with around 25,600 registrations, contributes to transport with a fleet of 725,000 vehicles, over 50% is Euro 4 and has an average age of 14.3 years. The bus market was down by 3.9% in 2022, with 62,400 vehicles in circulation with an average age of 12 years. The market for trailers and semi-trailers bucked the trend, with almost 16,800 units registering the highest level of registrations since 2015.

Electrification falters

However, the energy transition is progressing and in 2022 the share of petrol engines fell from 30% to 27.7% and that of diesels from 22.1% to 19.6%, leaving the leadership to hybrid cars which rise to 34% . However, pure electrics and plug-in hybrids have undergone one drastic setback, losing 20,000 units in 2022 (-14.8%) and falling to 8.8% (mainly due to the decline in pure electric), blocking Italy in last place among the 5 major markets. The causes can be attributed to poorly designed incentives and an insufficient number of recharging infrastructures, as demonstrated by the latest data available for European comparison (at the end of September 2022) which places Italy, with around 33,000 columns, at 15th. mo place in the European ranking with only 6.7 charging points per 100 km against an average of 8.9 points.