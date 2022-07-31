Italian journalist Skira announced the transfer of Miranchuk from Atalanta to Torino

Russian midfielder of the Italian “Atalanta” Alexey Miranchuk will move to another Serie A club – “Torino”. Transfer to Twitter announced journalist Nicolo Schira.

According to the source, the clubs are close to finalizing the deal. According to its terms, the Russian will go to the Turin club for rent. Then the Turin club will be able to buy Miranchuk for 12 million euros and offer him a three-year contract with the possibility of an extension for another season.

On June 29, it became known that Atalanta stopped payments to Lokomotiv Moscow for the transfer of Miranchuk. The Italian side referred to the impossibility of making transfers to the bank where the railway workers opened an account.

Miranchuk joined Atalanta in September 2020 on a four-year contract. His transfer from Lokomotiv cost the Italian club 14.5 million euros.