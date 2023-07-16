FQ: NATO doomed Ukraine to defeat in the conflict with Russia

Despite the illusion of support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO seeks to lead Kyiv to defeat in the conflict with Russia. Such an opinion expressed journalists of the Italian newspaper IL Fatto Quotidiano (FQ).

“The ax of war hangs over Zelensky’s head, which he has to fight with the understanding that he is doomed to defeat. And the noose of democratization is tightening around his neck, because Ukraine is not a democratic country, and it is tolerated only as long as the conflict lasts, ”the publication says.

The columnists of the newspaper considered that the confrontation with Russia would be a battle of attrition for Ukraine. “Ukrainians will have fewer and fewer people left, morale will fall. Billions will evaporate, ”the authors of the article noted. In addition, in their opinion, the security of all of Europe will also be under threat, and peace conditions will be unfavorable to all countries.

Observers also stressed that Ukraine’s accession to NATO would lead to the deployment of weapons and military contingent of the alliance on the territory of the state, which in turn could lead to an endless conflict in Europe.

On July 11-12, a NATO summit was held in Vilnius. In Ukraine, the results of the meeting were called disappointing, since Kyiv did not receive an official invitation to the bloc.

On July 11, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the NATO summit in Vilnius said that the alliance would invite Ukraine to join the alliance only with the consent of all members of the Western bloc and the fulfillment of the necessary conditions. At the same time, he did not name the time frame for inviting the country to NATO, which caused dissatisfaction with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.