The thermopolium, a sort of street “fast-food” counter in ancient Rome, was unearthed in Pompei (Italy) on December 26, 2020. (AFP PHOTO / POMPEI PRESS OFFICE)

Imagine, the year 79 AD, in the Roman town at the foot of Vesuvius. You cross one of the busiest squares in Pompeii (Italy), attracted by the scent of freshly cooked kid. Arrived at the counter of this food store, you see many dishes ready to be taken away and eaten: meat, fish, snails. And there is even wine. Faced with so many choices, you don’t know what to choose.

The photograph of this two millennia old scene is taken because of a disaster: the eruption of the volcano Vesuvius which freezes the life of the city before sweeping it away. But it spares the trade. Archaeologists have therefore discovered this thermopolium in recent days. It is a fast food establishment, a “fast food”, but antique: a simple L-shaped block, pierced by eight containers where there was just the food.

The discovery is exceptional because everything has remained unchanged. We clearly see the drawing of a dog on a leash, a rooster, and again all the shades of yellow and red of its feathers. The site is so well preserved that it is even possible to read, engraved in the rock, a rather vulgar homophobic insult addressed to the owner of the premises.

The study of the place will now allow us to better understand how the citizens of the Roman Empire lived on a daily basis. We already have some clues. Take the dog painted on the thermopolium, drawn with a collar and a leash. It is already a trained animal, but the most interesting are the bones of a dog found nearby. And especially its size: it is an adult, but its size is so modest that it suggests that already at the time we were selecting companion breeds.

This is one of the first discoveries, but there could be many more, research has only just started. They moved from the archaeological site to the laboratory, where the remains of two men are now also being studied. Their study will provide a better understanding, especially on the day of the disaster, the eruption.

We already know that the store was closed at full speed that day. It is likely that the owners abandoned it. But the older one would have stayed inside and stretched out on a bed in the back room. He is said to have died when the roof collapsed, during the first phase of the eruption. The second man is said to have died later, after entering while fleeing Vesuvius. Research is still continuing in Pompeii and each discovery allows us to understand a little more about this day which saw an entire city disappear.