This Monday, Amazon Italia workers went on a 24-hour strike, the first protest of its kind against the company in the country. They denounce job insecurity and ask for reduction of hours and salary improvements. The company of American origin defends itself and ensures that it has been characterized by respecting the rights of its employees, to whom it has offered a safe work environment with competitive payments.

Workers at Amazon Italy say the workload has increased during the pandemic, a time when the e-commerce company has seen its profits increase significantly. At the cost, however, of excessive work on the part of their collaborators, according to the unions.

About 75% of the company’s employees started a 24-hour strike on Monday. The striking workers were joined by everyone in the logistics area, including package delivery service providers. In some cities 90% of the employees joined the protest.

However, a spokeswoman for Amazon, which has more than 40 logistics centers in Italy, said that less than 10% of its employees and about 20% of external workers had participated in the protest.

Employees denounce excessive working hours, which is why they ask for a reduction in hours, a “more humane work”, better salaries, compliance with health regulations in times of pandemic and payment of “compensation for Covid-19”.

The Italian unions FILT-CGIL, FIT-CISL and Uiltrasporti called the strike after failing to reach an agreement in two meetings held last January with company representatives and after unsuccessful negotiations with the employers’ association Assoespressi, which represents companies. of courier on Italian soil.

Unions: Amazon should “share the profits”

In a joint statement, the unions assured that thanks to the work of the “army of some 40,000 workers who never stop”, Amazon has obtained stellar profits during the pandemic. They ensure that the compensation that employees have received is a greater workload and more pressure to work faster.

They maintain that it is fair that the company redistribute “part of this wealth also in terms of rights to its employees.”

The workers maintain that they distribute between 180 and 200 packages a day and that for every employee on the payroll there are at least three with flexible and temporary contracts. They also consider it necessary to discuss improvements on safety regulations.

“Sometimes you can’t find parking or people aren’t home to make sure you stick to the schedule, you drive fast risking fines or worse,” said Bruno Gambardella, who has worked for an Amazon vendor since 2017.

This, the first protest against Amazon in Italy, comes after a sudden increase in electronic commerce, a product of the pandemic, with a record increase of 31% of goods sold online in 2020, to 23.4 billion euros, according to data from the Polytechnic University of Milan.

Periods of lockdown and long trade blockades boosted the US giant’s sales around the world. Amazon surpassed $ 100 billion in quarterly turnover for the first time in its history and saw its profits double in the fourth quarter of 2020, to $ 7.2 billion.

Amazon defends itself against unions

Faced with the protest, the company issued a statement addressed to its customers in which it ensures that the rights of people who work for Amazon are its “highest priority.”

In the rispetto dei diritti delle persone che lavorano per noi, it always gives impegniamo concretely to offer an atmosphere of Sicilian, modern and inclusive lavoro, salari competitivi, benefit and crescita professionale.https://t.co/G33iCq05dE – Amazon News Italy (@AmazonNewsItaly) March 22, 2021

The company notes that it has always been committed to providing a safe, modern and inclusive work environment, competitive salaries and career growth.

“We will continue to make sure that all our staff are adequately protected, we will monitor changes and constantly update preventive measures on a day-to-day basis. We offer free tests (of Covid-19) and we will support the vaccination plan in every way, as soon as possible. , to make sure that all the people who visit our sites are taken care of properly ”, affirms a note published through the Twitter account of the e-commerce giant.

Unions estimate that Amazon’s delivery systems rely on 40,000 workers, including staff from its logistics arm, which employs the majority of Amazon’s 9,500 long-term employees in Italy.

Last week, the company reported that it would invest 120 million euros (about 143 million dollars) in a new distribution center near the northern city of Bergamo, with 900 employees with a permanent contract within three years.

Amazon, whose turnover in Italy was 4.5 billion euros in 2019, has invested 5.8 billion euros in the country since 2010.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE