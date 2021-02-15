A wastewater treatment plant had discharged millions of plastic filters in the Mediterranean in February 2018. Elements that can still be found on some beaches.

This is a first among our Italian neighbors: a trial for plastic pollution at sea begins Monday, February 15 in Salerno, south of Naples. A wastewater treatment plant dumped millions of plastic filters in the Mediterranean in February 2018. Hundreds of thousands were collected on the beaches of Campania, but these plastic discs were found as far south as Tunisia, and in France to the north.

“We may find some for 20 years!” Antonino Miccio, director of the marine protected area of ​​Ischia to franceinfo

On the island of Ischia, off Naples, the director of the marine protected area Antonino Miccio, is still fighting to recover these plastic filters: “At first, we didn’t know at all what it was. We realized that these four-centimeter white plastic discs were used to filter the water inside the treatment plant. But three years later , we still found filters on the beach. “

It was in fact a malfunction of the Paestum wastewater treatment plant that caused this incident: millions of filters escaped. Today, eight officials from the town and Veolia, which was in charge of the work on the wastewater treatment plant, are on trial.

Maria-Teresa Imparato, the president of the League for the Environment in Campania is a civil party in the criminal proceedings: “It is clearly a victory for us, because it is the first trial after 30 years of fighting to obtain an environmental law. It has only existed since 2015. Today, we can therefore become a civil party and have a trial for serious crimes, ‘complicity in pollution and environmental disaster’. ” Some defendants face up to 15 years in prison. But the law being recent, no one has yet been convicted in Italy on these grounds.