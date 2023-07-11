The numbers make an impression: 8 million cars circulate on Italian roads with non-compliant tyres, therefore potentially dangerous. This is the result of the Safe Holidays 2023 survey, carried out by the Traffic Police, Assogomma and Federpneus: 8,865 cars checked in 6 regions in the period between May and June. And it must be said that tires are very important: the weight of most cars circulating in Italy ranges from 1,200 to 2,300 kilos. Few reflect that this mass (which increases with the vehicle in motion by virtue of the kinetic energy linked to it) accelerates, brakes and maintains the trajectory through only 4 points of contact: the surface that touches the road, in fact, is the portion of tire that is crushed to the ground is equivalent to the bottom of 4 beer mugs, but on the highway we are not at the Oktober Fest in Munich.

The importance of “tyres” in good condition

The tire, therefore, has a primary importance to avoid accidents; if inflated to the pressure indicated on the registration certificate, free of cuts or abrasions and swellings, but above all with a tread depth greater than 1.6 millimeters, it can reduce the risk of accidents and the related consequences, sometimes not just mechanical damage but also serious personal injury. And in Italy out of 40 million cars in circulation 8 are among those potentially dangerous.

The controls of the Traffic Police

Indeed, the annual report of “Vacanze Sicure”, commissioned by the Stradale Police, Assogomma and Federpneus, revealed that, among the 8,865 cars checked by the Polstrada patrols in 6 regions (Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Veneto, Tuscany, Marche and Puglia) last spring, vehicles with tires below the legal parameters were 18%, a share that rises to almost 25 if we also consider the absence of the mandatory periodic inspection. Specifically evident are cars with smooth (7%) or damaged (3%) tyres.

Circulating park

The worst aspect is the age of the Italian fleet, of the almost 54 million vehicles registered in our country, in fact, over 40 are over 12 years old, 59% are over 10 years old and almost 10% are over 30. During 2022 then saw a further aging of the vehicle fleet which in 2021 stood at 12 years and 3 months, a figure that has been steadily worsening for many years.

Why so many “old ladies”

Needless to underline how difficult it is to change the car for a new one, in first place we find the low purchasing power of Italian families, the country’s economy is slowly recovering, but it will still take a long time. In addition to this factor, however, unthinkable elements also play an important role, such as affection for that particular type of car rather than the desire to take advantage (waiting who knows how long) for the arrival of new incentives to purchase new ones, dreaming of an almost on par with the “cart” of the house. If the ultaventennial is then triggered, the reduction of the road tax, the RC car with a lower premium, values ​​that are further reduced with historic cars, over 30 years of age, come into play.

The overall results

In the last ten years, over 100,000 vehicles throughout Italy have been checked as part of the Safe Holidays project and, regardless of the region investigated, the results relating to tire non-conformities have always been on average in line. Cars less than 10 years old show 20% of tire problems, those over 10 years old even exceed 33%.

If we looked at the results of the sample on the Italian vehicle fleet, made up of over 40 million cars, we could estimate at 8 million cars that are potentially dangerous because they have non-compliant tyres: different brands or models on the same axle or two winter and two summer, the first case prohibited by the Highway Code, the second explicitly discouraged by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, as well as by the tire manufacturers themselves, but this factor is still growing, reaching almost 8% this year. In this regard, Fabio Bertolotti, Assogomma Director, rightly underlined the salient aspects of the problem: “A direct correlation between the age of the vehicles and their maintenance conditions appears evident. The more the years go by, the more the tires become damaged or mismatched, while the percentage of slick tires is almost a constant, always very high, after the first 4 years of registration. In Italy cars are not replaced so they age without due maintenance.”

Pay attention to the value of cholesterol in the blood, not to smoke, and life is safe, but if we travel by car let’s give it the necessary care to keep it efficient: this too could save our lives.