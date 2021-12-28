from Paola Caruso

Data for Tuesday 28 December. Record of infections with record swabs (over 1 million), never so many cases since the beginning of the emergency, exceeded the Christmas peak: in Lombardy there are more than 28 thousand. The rate of positivity 7.6%. To see more than 200 victims, you have to go back to May 18th. Admissions: +366. Intensive care: +19

I am 78.313

the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 30,810, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 5,756,412

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 202

(yesterday there were 142), for a total of 136,955 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 5,020,601 And 16,746 those that came out of the Covid nightmare today (9,992 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in all 598.856, equal to +61.352 compared to yesterday (+20,665 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 1,034,677, or 690,709 more than yesterday when it was 343,968. This is an absolute test record: more than one million samples never processed (the previous highest figure was 969 thousand analyzes, dated December 25). While the rate of positivity 7.6% (the approximation of 7.568%); yesterday it was 8.9%. Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

New record of infections in 24: never so many since the beginning of the emergency. the previous peak of 54,762 newly infected, recorded on Christmas day, has been exceeded. And today Tuesday. If the oscillating curve behaves as it did in the past few weeks, it will continue to rise in the next few days, and then touch the weekly maximum point between Friday and Saturday. The Christmas effect on infections will be seen in days, says Fabio Ciciliano, a member of the CTS, recommending caution and rigor for the New Year. At the moment, there are 2.5 million Italians in isolation due to contacts with positives and for this reason the government is considering a reduction of the quarantine to avoid paralysis in the country.

The victims The death toll rises. This is the highest figure for this month, exceeding 168 deaths on 23 December. To see over 200 deaths, a similar number, you have to go back to May 18 (201 deaths).

The health system The increase in hospitalizations continues in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +366 (yesterday +503), for a total of 10,089 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are +19 (yesterday +37) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1.145, with 119 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 100).

Comparison with a year ago A year ago, on December 28, 2020, the figures for hospitalizations and daily victims were very different: with 8,585 new cases there were 445 deaths.

At that time, in the Covid wards there were 23,932 hospitalized – now 10,000 – and the patients in intensive care were 2,565 – now less than half.

It is impossible to make a comparison between the percentages of positivity, as on January 15, 2021 this parameter changed with the introduction of antigen tests in the calculation.

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 1,104,058: +28,795 cases (yesterday +5,065)

Veneto 617.653: +7.403 cases (yesterday +2.816)

Campania 547.381: +7.181 cases (yesterday +2.291)

Emilia Romagna 515.549: +3.427 cases (yesterday +3.482)

Lazio 485.706: +4.288 cases (yesterday +2.933)

Piedmont 462.082: +7.933 cases (yesterday +4.611)

Sicily 359.315: +2.819 cases (yesterday +2.087)

Tuscany 341.579: +4.453 cases (yesterday +2.843)

Puglia 296.265: +1.957 cases (yesterday +762)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 149.812: +737 cases (yesterday +154)

Liguria 143.225: +1.146 cases (yesterday +469)

Marche 139,864: +1,098 cases (yesterday +309)

Calabria 106.499: +1.091 cases (yesterday +484)

PA Bolzano 99.022: +500 cases (yesterday +235)

Abruzzo 97.712: +696 cases (yesterday +400)

Sardinia 85,519: +455 cases (yesterday +466)

Umbria 79.749: +2.717 cases (yesterday +935)

PA Trento 59.519: +894 cases (yesterday +278)

Basilicata 34.711: +446 cases (yesterday +88)

Molise 15,875: +24 cases (yesterday +9)

Valle d’Aosta 15,317: +253 cases (yesterday +93)

Here all the bulletins of 2021, here those of 2020. Here the news of the day.

