In Italy “10.4% of people suffer from obesity, a third of children under 8 are overweight or obese – a percentage higher than the European average – and obesity is the cause of death for 53,000 people a year” . This was highlighted by the signatories of a letter to the institutions to consider obesity a social and health priority, on the occasion of World Obesity Day which is celebrated on 4 March. “Italians live an average of 2.7 years less due to being overweight and obese, which account for 9% of health expenditure, a figure higher than the European average – underlines the letter signed by the presidents of the Obesity Parliamentary Intergroup and Diabetes, as well as by exponents of the scientific community and patients – The production of the labor market is lower due to overweight and obesity in an amount equivalent to 571,000 full-time workers a year: this means that the Italian GDP is reduced of 2.8%.To cover these costs, every Italian pays 289 euros more per year in taxes”.

“Data that must make us reflect and which require synergistic and rapid action. Although obesity has been recognized as a disease by the Italian Parliament, bariatric surgery is the only treatment reimbursed and in our country there is not a sufficient number of obesity centers to effectively assist people living with obesity, investing in the prevention, management and treatment of obesity is cost-effective for governments and health services. can help meet the goals set by the World Health Organization to tackle the rise in obesity and achieve a 25 percent reduction in mortality from associated noncommunicable diseases.”

“To tackle obesity it is essential that all those in need of care have access to the best services available – add the signatories – Welfare services in all regions must be strengthened.

World Obesity Day represents “an important moment to take note of a global emergency, which also affects our country, and to activate concrete ways to combat and prevent it – observes Roberto Pella, president of the Obesity and Diabetes Parliamentary Intergroup and Deputy Vice-President Anci – It appears short-sighted not yet to fully recognize obesity as a real disease and not to address it as a national priority. For this reason, in the letter we have chosen to highlight how essential it is that all those in need of treatment have access to the best services available, through a series of actions to be put in place, from inclusion in the essential levels of assistance to PDTAs, from training to the establishment of multidisciplinary support teams, up to the creation of regional assistance networks for the person with obesity, involving specialist centers and general practitioners A clear roadmap e shared, on which we ask for a shared commitment to translate it into reality”.

“Giving voice to the theme and numbers of obesity, on the occasion of this important World Day, means fueling the institutional debate on the need to plan targeted interventions in terms of prevention and treatment – continues Senator Daniela Sbrollini, president of the Obesity and Diabetes Parliamentary Intergroup and vice-president of the X Senate Commission – In the open letter presented today, it is underlined that the time has come to intervene early and invest in national guidelines for the care and management of all people affected by overweight and obesity, in particular those belonging to populations vulnerable, involve general practitioners and territorial assistance, train health professionals capable of involving the person with obesity in the treatment path, avoid the stigmatization of excess weight at all levels, support families from a psychological point of view and people with obesity, ensure personal support, family, school and work, ensure universal access to monitoring services and continuous assistance for people with obesity, invest in primary, secondary and tertiary prevention to reduce the onset of complications”.