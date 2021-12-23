from Elisa Messina

Data for Thursday 23 December

I am 44,595

the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 36,293, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 5,517,054

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 168

(yesterday there were 146), for a total of 136,245 victims from February 2020. This is the highest number of cases in 24 hours never recorded since the beginning of the pandemic (February 2020). But it is worth remembering the latest record (that of November 13, 202o) was recorded on a day in which about 250 thousand swabs were made, while in the last 24 hours they were performed more than 900 thousand tests.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 4,950,780 And 17,117 those that came out of the Covid nightmare today (17,595 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 430,029, equal to +27.300compared to yesterday (+18,585 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 901.450, or 122,147 more than yesterday when it was 779,303. While the rate of positivity 4.9%; yesterday it was 4.7%. Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

Lombardy records a record of cases since the beginning of the pandemic with almost 13 thousand cases (12,955). There are 377 cases of Omicron sequenced.

The health system There is an increase in hospitalizations in the medical area and in intensive care beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +178 (yesterday +162), for a total of 8,722 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are + 13 (yesterday -2) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1.023, with 93 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 92).

