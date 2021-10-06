from Paola Caruso

Data for Wednesday 6 October. The current total positives fall below the 90,000 mark. The positivity rate was 1.1% (yesterday 0.8%) with 301.773 swabs. The stable scenario. Admissions: -96. Intensive care: -18

I am 3,235 new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 2,466, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 4,689,341 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 39 (yesterday there were 50), for a total of 131,157 victims from February 2020. People recovered or discharged they are altogether 4,469,937 And 5,345 those that came out of the Covid nightmare today (4,210 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 88,247, equal to -2.052 compared to yesterday (-1.797 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 301.773, or 20,509 less than yesterday when there were 322,282. While the positivity rate 1.1% (the approximation of 1.07%); yesterday it was 0.8%. Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

More infections in 24 hours than yesterday. As usual, the fluctuating curve is heading towards its weekly peak which occurred last week on Thursday 30 September and below 4 thousand (+ 3.8o4 cases). From the comparison with last Wednesday (September 29) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +3,212 cases with a positive rate of 1.1%, we see a certain static: today, in fact, the number of new infections is similar to that of 29 September, with the same percentage (1.1%). The trend of the curve draws a plateau. It means that the scenario is almost stable. If no catastrophes happen, we are domesticating the virus. We are coming out of it – explains the immunologist Sergio Abrignani, a member of the CTS, to the microphones of A sheep’s day on Rai Radio 1—. The masks? They will be removed when we have hundreds and not thousands of cases.

The health system Hospital stays in every area are decreasing. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I’m -96 (yesterday -64), for a total of 2,872 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -18 – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU – (yesterday -4), bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 415, with 24 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 18).

The vaccinated The vaccine doses administered are over 85.5 millions. Citizens who have received the second dose are over 42.9 millions (79.47% of the population over 12). To have received a single dose are 45.4 million people (84.23% of vaccinables), while over 184 thousand have had the additional dose. Here the map updated every evening and here the real-time data of the anti Covid-19 vaccines report on the government website.

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is the total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 885.657: +449 cases (yesterday +288)

Veneto 471.255: +416 cases (yesterday +363)

Campania 457.922: +272 cases (yesterday +165)

Emilia Romagna 425.367: +281 cases (yesterday +169)

Lazio 386.166: +245 cases (yesterday +221)

Piedmont 379.941: +197 cases (yesterday +137)

Sicily 300.411: +285 cases (yesterday 321)

Tuscany 283.518: +229 cases (yesterday +154)

Puglia 269.371: +143 cases (yesterday +126)

Marche 114.251: +73 cases (yesterday +86)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 114.148: +111 cases (yesterday +46)

Liguria 113.078: +67 cases (yesterday +58)

Calabria 84.418: +131 cases (yesterday +90)

Abruzzo 81,476: +61 cases (yesterday +35)

PA Bolzano 77.264: +95 cases (yesterday +57)

Sardinia 75.527: +50 cases (yesterday +51)

Umbria 63.990: +32 cases (yesterday +31)

PA Trento 48.529: +35 cases (yesterday +20)

Basilicata 30.347: +47 cases (yesterday +32)

Molise 14.528: +10 cases (yesterday +4)

Valle d’Aosta 12.177: +6 cases (yesterday +12)

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 34,069: +2 deaths (yesterday +7)

Veneto 11,786: +6 deaths (yesterday +2)

Campania 7,970: +3 deaths (yesterday +10)

Emilia Romagna 13,494: +5 deaths (yesterday +4)

Lazio 8,674: +3 deaths (yesterday +4)

Piedmont 11,773: +4 deaths (yesterday +4)

Sicily 6,868: +6 deaths (yesterday +10)

Tuscany 7,192: +5 deaths (yesterday +3)

Puglia 6,797: no new deaths (yesterday +1)

Marche 3,079: no new deaths for the third day in a row

Friuli Venezia Giulia 3,825: no new deaths (yesterday +1)

Liguria 4,413: no new deaths (yesterday +1)

Calabria 1,417: +2 deaths (yesterday +1)

Abruzzo 2,546: no new deaths for the second day in a row

PA Bolzano 1,195: +1 death (no new deaths yesterday)

Sardinia 1,646: +1 death (yesterday +1)

Umbria 1,451: +1 death (yesterday no new deaths)

PA Trento 1,374: no new deaths for the second day in a row

Basilicata 617: no new deaths (yesterday +1)

Molise 497: no new deaths since September 29th

Valle d’Aosta 474: no new deaths since 22 September



The Emilia Romagna region announces that from the total of positives declared in the previous days, 2 cases have been eliminated, as they are positive in the antigen test but not confirmed by molecular tests.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia region announces that from the total of positives declared in the previous days, 1 case was eliminated, as it was positive in the antigen test but not confirmed by molecular tests.

The Public Administration of Bolzano announces that of the 95 new positives, 38 derive from antigenic tests confirmed by molecular tests.

The Campania region announces that a death registered today dates back to 21.09.2021.

The Sicily region announces that the deaths declared today refer to the following days: N. 4 on 05/10/2021 – N. 1 on 04/10/21 – N. 1 on 02/10/21

