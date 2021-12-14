from Paola Caruso

Data for Tuesday 14 December. The death toll is the highest in the fourth wave, three-digit for the third time this month. The positivity rate drops to 2.7% with 776,563 swabs, which is the absolute test record. Admissions: +212. Intensive care: +7

I am 20,677

the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 12,712, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 5,258,886

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 120

(yesterday there were 98), for a total of 135,049 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 4,826,443 And 13,980 those that came out of the Covid nightmare today (6,726 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in all 297.394, equal to +6.637 compared to yesterday (+5.880 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 776.563, or 463,027 more than yesterday when it was 313,536. While the positivity rate drops to 2.7% (the approximation of 2.66%); yesterday it was 4%. Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

More infections in 24 hours than yesterday, above 20 thousand thanks to the absolute record of tampons (and consequently the case-to-test ratio falls). As usual, the swinging curve begins to move up after hitting the low point on Monday. The trend remains on the rise and can be seen from the comparison with last Tuesday (7 December) – the same day of the week – when they were registered +15,756 cases with a rate of 2.26%: in fact today there are more new infections than that day, with a higher percentage (2.7% against 2.26%).

The epidemic continues to be a real problem to deal with – said Health Minister Roberto Speranza -. Of course, we have tools that we didn’t have a year ago, starting with vaccines. We must be extremely careful starting with the use of masks that I still consider fundamental for our strategy to combat the virus.

The victims The death toll is dramatic: there are 120 in the bulletin. the highest figure of this fourth wave, surpassing the 118 deaths on 10 December. This is a three-digit number for the third time this month (see 103 deaths on December 1st). We recall that exactly one year ago, on 14 December 2020, 491 were killed.

The health system The increase in hospitalizations continues in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +212 (yesterday +254), for a total of 7,163 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are +7 (yesterday +27) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 863, with 93 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 60).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 970.686: +3.830 cases (yesterday +1.339)

Veneto 558.205: +4.088 cases (yesterday +2.096)

Campania 507.589: +1.304 cases (yesterday +992)

Emilia Romagna 478.249: +1.845 cases (yesterday +1.828)

Lazio 446.275: +1.921 cases (yesterday +1.470)

Piedmont 416.794: +1.853 cases (yesterday +1.227)

Sicily 335.645: +1.037 cases (yesterday +782)

Tuscany 311.207: +662 cases (yesterday +703)

Puglia 284.125: +401 cases (yesterday +228)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 139,869: +458 cases (yesterday +406)

Marche 129.922: +518 cases (yesterday +227)

Liguria 129.703: +612 cases (yesterday +487)

Calabria 97.767: +459 cases (yesterday +189)

PA Bolzano 94.446: +471 cases (yesterday +222)

Abruzzo 91.194: +239 cases (yesterday +89)

Sardinia 81,060: +162 cases (yesterday +200)

Umbria 69.568: +245 cases (yesterday +126)

PA Trento 54.829: +295 cases (yesterday +82)

Basilicata 32.427: +171 cases (yesterday +15)

Molise 15,382: +3 cases (yesterday 0)

Valle d’Aosta 13.944: +103 cases (yesterday +4)

Here all the bulletins of 2021, here those of 2020. Here the news of the day.

