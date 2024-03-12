The panorama of historic cars in Italy constitutes a vast and fascinating universe. This world, which encompasses both collector cars and vehicles still in daily use despite the lack of modern safety systems such as airbags, represents a challenge in terms of environmental impact, especially given the growing push towards electric and hybrid vehicles. However, owning a historic car offers significant economic advantages, such as exemption from road tax and discounts on insurance, provided it is recognized as such through a certificate of historical and collectible relevance.

According to the 1992 highway code, the certificate is issued by automotive associations such as the Lancia, Fiat, Alfa Romeo clubs and the Automotoclub Storico Italiano (Asi), provided that the vehicle is preserved in an original state or restored according to historical criteria . Although the 2000 finance law provided for exemption from road tax for cars over 30 years old and a specific list for those between 20 and 30 years old, this list was never completed. Consequently, any properly preserved vehicle at least 20 years old can obtain the certificate of historical interest, which is noted in the vehicle registration document by the Motor Vehicle Authority, resulting in a loss of revenue for the State.

The number of vehicles over 20 years old registered at the end of 2022 was 16,146,684, while those with certification of historical interest were 148,882, with an increasing trend year after year. However, International Arbitration has raised doubts about the quality of certificates, underlining the importance of certifiers being qualified professionals rather than mere enthusiasts. According to president Rocco Guerriero, this would guarantee a higher quality of the market and better protection of collectors, considering vehicles of historical and collectible interest as true works of art, whose historical status should be assessed by experts with specific requirements and a adequate training.