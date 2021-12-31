from



Data for Friday 31 December

They are 144.243 the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 126,888, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 6,125,683

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 155

(yesterday there were 156), for a total of 137,402 victims from February 2020 ***.

The swabs and the scenario There are 1,224,025 molecular and antigenic swabs carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 1,150,352. The rate of positivity at 11.78% (11.8%), a slight increase compared to 11.03% yesterday. The health situation According to today’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours 22,579 people have been cured of Covid. I am 1,260 patients in intensive care in Italy, 34 more in 24 hours in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 119. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 11,150, 284 more than yesterday. Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

Vaccination I am 1110.866.397 the doses of vaccine against Covid administered so far in Italy, 97.2 percent of those delivered, equal to 114,100,517. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 46,363,603 (85.84% of the population over 12), as emerges from the bulletin of the emergency commissioner, updated at 06.17 today. 19,300,039 additional / booster doses were then administered to 62.26% of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least five months. 48,046,743 people have received at least one dose of vaccine, equal to 88.96% of the over 12 population. 8.22%).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: (yesterday +39.152)

Veneto: + 9.028 cases (yesterday +10.376)

Campania: (yesterday +11.492)

Emilia Romagna: (yesterday +7.088)

Lazio: + 8.477 cases (yesterday +5.843)

Piedmont: (yesterday +11.515)

Sicily: (yesterday +3.963)

Tuscany : + 16,888 cases (yesterday +15,830)

Puglia: (yesterday +4.200)

Friuli Venezia Giulia : (yesterday +2.110)

Liguria : (yesterday +1.781)

Marche : (yesterday +1.814)

Calabria : (yesterday +1.604)

Abruzzo: + 4,773 cases

(yesterday +3.167)

PA Bolzano: (yesterday +664)

Sardinia : + 1.209 cases (yesterday +735)

Umbria : (yesterday +3.328)

PA Trento : (yesterday +1.171)

Basilicata : (yesterday +549)

Molise : (yesterday +211)

Valle d’Aosta : (yesterday +295)

Note:

The Campania Region reports that following the daily checks, it appears that 2 deaths registered today date back to 03/12/2021 and 11/12/2021. The Emilia Romagna Region declares that 3 cases, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab, have been eliminated. The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total of positive cases was reduced by 3 following 2 antigenic tests not confirmed by subsequent molecular swabs and following 1 positive test removed after reviewing the case. The Region of Sicily declares that among the confirmed cases communicated today, n. 118 relate to days prior to 24/12/21; also announces that the deaths reported today are to be attributed to the following days: N. 6 ON 29/12/21 – N. 4 ON 28/12/21 – N. 4 ON 27/12/21 – N. 1 ON 26 / 12/21 – N. 1 ON 25/12/21 – N. 1 ON 24/12/21. The Veneto Region announces that 107 cases reported today do not refer to the current week but are data prior to December 24th.